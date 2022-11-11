Read full article on original website
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
WISN
Volunteers prepare homes of senior citizens for winter
MILWAUKEE — "Make a Difference Day" is a bi-annual event where volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University come together to help the senior population. Volunteers went to homes across Milwaukee Saturday to help senior homeowners prepare their homes for the winter. "Everybody's going to be in...
WISN
Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee announced an extension for residents to rake their leaves into the street. Residents now have until end of the day Sunday, Nov. 20 to rake leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works. The extension allows five additional days...
WISN
Lizzo is bringing her tour to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Lizzo is coming to Milwaukee on May 16, 2023, to perform at Fiserv Forum. She added Milwaukee to the Second North American Leg of her Special 2Our. Public on sale tickets will be available on Lizzo’s site beginning 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18. The tour kicks...
WISN
Turkey day troubles: inflation, bird flu drives price surge
MILWAUKEE — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away. As hosts begin to plan for their turkey day table, they might notice significantly higher prices this year. "When I have Thanksgiving, of course I'm going to have a turkey, chicken, everything," grocery shopper Mike Patton told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys.
WISN
Waukesha parade survivor prepares for Darrell Brooks sentencing Tuesday
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The two-day sentencing for the man convicted in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack begins Tuesday. Jurors convicted Darrell Brooks last month on all 76 charges he faced, including six intentional homicide charges for the six people killed when an SUV plowed through the parade. Prosecutors say...
WISN
Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died
A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
WISN
WATCH Waukesha Parade attack: Darrell Brooks sentencing Day 1
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks sentencing hearing Day 1. A jury convicted Darrell Brooks last month of killing six people and injuring more than 60 others. Prosecutors expect 45 survivors to address the court in the next two days. Darrell Brooks asked nine people to speak for him. 1:55...
WISN
Winter weather with rain-snow mix impacting SE Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Today is an impact day in southeastern Wisconsin because of the first accumulating snowfall of the season. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions. Open the video player above for coverage from Weather Watch 12 Meteorologist Daji Aswad as winter weather is tracked. Bands...
WISN
Who is playing at Summerfest 2023?
MILWAUKEE — It's not even officially winter, but Summerfest is giving us hope with its headliner announcements. Here is what the lineup at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater looks like so far:. June 23: Zac Brown Band. July 7:. Zach Bryan. July 8:. Imagine Dragons. Summerfest 2023 runs June...
WISN
Menomonee Falls store robbed twice in two days
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Thieves robbed the Ulta Beauty in Menomonee Falls twice in the past week. The first robbery was at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police said two women stole $966 worth of fragrances. They left the store on foot. The next night, at about 6:05 p.m., a man...
WISN
Three-alarm fire damages several businesses at North Bay Shopping Mall
MILWAUKEE — A Saturday afternoon fire left several businesses on Milwaukee's north side with significant damage. Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief, Erich Roden, told WISN 12 News that the fire started in EBS Floral Shop. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Roden said the fire's rapid...
WISN
Imagine Dragons to close Summerfest 2023
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest announced Imagine Dragons and AJR will headline American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, July 8, the final day of the festival. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format,...
WISN
Plane with rescue dogs on board crashes on Pewaukee golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Three adults and 56 rescue dogs on board a twin-engine plane suffered minor injuries after an emergency crash landing on a golf course in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of...
WISN
Darrell Brooks sentencing: What the judge will consider
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha County jury last month convicted Darrell Brooks of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide for driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Main Street last November. Brooks killed six people and injured more than 60 others. He's facing six life sentences plus...
WISN
P!NK’s Summer Carnival Stadium Tour coming to American Family Field
MILWAUKEE — P!NK announced her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour will be stopping in Milwaukee on Aug. 14, 2023, at American Family Field. Tickets will be on sale to the general public at Live Nation's site starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 21. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets...
WISN
Milwaukee council members question election chief after city employee charged with election fraud
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's top election official faced questions from members of the Milwaukee Common Council on Monday, days after her former deputy director was fired and criminally charged accused of fraudulently requesting absentee military ballots. Kimberly Zapata is facing felony and misdemeanor charges. In court filings, prosecutors say she...
WISN
Arts Avenue: Present Music's cine concert
MILWAUKEE — For one night only, Present Music is putting on a concert that combines the works of internationally acclaimed artist, William Kentridge and the musical arrangements of South African composer, Philip Miller. Miller joined Arts Avenue on 12 News This Morning to talk about collaborating with Kentridge, tackling...
WISN
Milwaukee police search for critically missing 35-year-old man
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for help finding a missing 35-year-old man with a disability. Jeremy Smith was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North 30thStreet, which is not far from Interstate 94. Smith was last seen wearing a black Nike brand hooded...
WISN
Milwaukee 80-year-old couple recover after home invasion robbery
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 8 p.m. at 57 Street and Thurston. According to police, the elderly couple was in their home at the time of the incident. The 86-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were taken to the hospital.
WISN
Trevor Noah coming to Milwaukee and Chicago
MILWAUKEE — Comedian Trevor Noah is coming to Milwaukee on Nov. 3, 2023, and will perform at Riverside Theater. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. and the artist presale begins on Nov. 16. Tickets can be found on the Seated website. The Daily Show television...
