ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
rhinotimes.com

Commissioner Kay Cashion Saves Election Day For Some Ag Center Voters

Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion had an interesting experience on Election Day 2022 – a day that saw her get reelected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ only at-large seat for another four years. Cashion learned a couple of things when asking voters for their support on Tuesday, Nov. 8 as they went to the polls: (1) The Guilford County Agricultural Center at 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro is not a polling place in the General Election, and (2) Despite that, a lot of people think that it is.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

City Manager discusses Greensboro issues

GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro had a chance to get questions answered straight from the top Monday. City manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba held a town hall addressing some of Greensboro's big issues. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland was there as he let people know the city's plans for each...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

President Biden Is Right About Responsible Recycling Efforts

Tuesday, Nov. 15 has been declared “America Recycles Day” by President Joe Biden. In the proclamation declaring Nov. 15 America Recycles Day, Biden states, “Too many Americans are uncertain about what materials can or should be recycled.”. That is certainly true in Greensboro. On July 1, 2019,...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council To Consider More Funding For Pallet Shelters On Nov. 15

The Greensboro City Council will consider a number of funding requests for housing the homeless population in the city during the winter at the Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber beginning at 5:30 p.m. Two new projects that were discussed by the City Council in October...
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane’s city council should be embarrassed and ashamed by its secret meetings

We never to cease to be surprised, and outraged, that public officials think it is perfectly OK to duck behind closed doors to transact the public’s business. This week it was members of Mebane’s city council, who were outed by two engineers from the state Department of Transportation, who acknowledged – even thanked city council members – that they had met with “each and every” council member, in essence to lobby them about the proposed changes at five rail crossings.
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

2 plead guilty to robbery, shooting in Greensboro on Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Asheboro men pleaded guilty to robbery and gun charges on Monday, according to a United States Department of Justice news release. Deante Tre’Devaughn, 26, also known as “Cheek,” and Amir Joseph Marshall, 21, pleaded guilty in connection to a robbery and shooting at a business in Greensboro on Randleman Road. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

What to do at Reynolda this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Queen City News

Man arrested in North Carolina accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man hit, killed in Winston-Salem on Peters Creek Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:34 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to southbound Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit. David Hester, 54, was walking across […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy