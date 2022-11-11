We never to cease to be surprised, and outraged, that public officials think it is perfectly OK to duck behind closed doors to transact the public’s business. This week it was members of Mebane’s city council, who were outed by two engineers from the state Department of Transportation, who acknowledged – even thanked city council members – that they had met with “each and every” council member, in essence to lobby them about the proposed changes at five rail crossings.

MEBANE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO