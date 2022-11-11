Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Commissioner Kay Cashion Saves Election Day For Some Ag Center Voters
Guilford County Commissioner Kay Cashion had an interesting experience on Election Day 2022 – a day that saw her get reelected to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ only at-large seat for another four years. Cashion learned a couple of things when asking voters for their support on Tuesday, Nov. 8 as they went to the polls: (1) The Guilford County Agricultural Center at 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro is not a polling place in the General Election, and (2) Despite that, a lot of people think that it is.
rhinotimes.com
Skip Alston To Be Chair Of Guilford Commissioners For An Eighth Time
Now that the 2022 General Election is over and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is set for another two years, it’s nearly time to select a new chair of the board to serve from December 2022 to December 2023. The vote for that new board chair won’t be...
City Manager discusses Greensboro issues
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro had a chance to get questions answered straight from the top Monday. City manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba held a town hall addressing some of Greensboro's big issues. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland was there as he let people know the city's plans for each...
rhinotimes.com
County’s Veteran Services Department To Open New Greensboro Office
Guilford County government has been expanding its veterans’ services, and the county – which paid a lot of respect to local veterans in many different ways this month – has announced a new location for its Veteran Services office in Greensboro. The new office, which will be...
rhinotimes.com
President Biden Is Right About Responsible Recycling Efforts
Tuesday, Nov. 15 has been declared “America Recycles Day” by President Joe Biden. In the proclamation declaring Nov. 15 America Recycles Day, Biden states, “Too many Americans are uncertain about what materials can or should be recycled.”. That is certainly true in Greensboro. On July 1, 2019,...
rhinotimes.com
City Council To Consider More Funding For Pallet Shelters On Nov. 15
The Greensboro City Council will consider a number of funding requests for housing the homeless population in the city during the winter at the Tuesday, Nov. 15 meeting in the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber beginning at 5:30 p.m. Two new projects that were discussed by the City Council in October...
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
rhinotimes.com
New Homelessness Task Force Becomes A Reality And Sets Its 2022-2023 Meeting Schedule
For months and even years now, community leaders have discussed the need for a wholistic comprehensive approach to the problem of homelessness, and, on Monday, Nov. 14, the leaders behind that effort announced a series of meetings for a new task force that’s designed to address the problem that’s become more and more prevalent in recent years.
Church raises money for Davidson County school lunches after leaked memo about unpaid meals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Churches are always looking for ways to help their communities, often with fundraising. So when parishoners at Oak Forest United Methodist Church heard there was a chance that some Davidson County high schoolers could miss out on lunch, they cooked up a plan to help out. The smell of chicken stew […]
alamancenews.com
Mebane’s city council should be embarrassed and ashamed by its secret meetings
We never to cease to be surprised, and outraged, that public officials think it is perfectly OK to duck behind closed doors to transact the public’s business. This week it was members of Mebane’s city council, who were outed by two engineers from the state Department of Transportation, who acknowledged – even thanked city council members – that they had met with “each and every” council member, in essence to lobby them about the proposed changes at five rail crossings.
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Dept. Seeks Answers Over Man’s Mysterious September Disappearance.
It’s been nearly two months now since the unexplained disappearance of a Guilford County man, but the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies, friends and family are all continuing to search to find out what happened to Stuart Lee Carter. On Monday, Nov. 14, the Sheriff’s...
alamancenews.com
Mebane city council members agree to railroad crossing changes after private meetings with DOT
Mebane’s city council agreed to proposed plans by the North Carolina rail division within the state’s Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to change lanes of traffic along South Fifth Street at the railroad crossing in downtown and construct a barrier to block left-hand turns onto Washington Street from either direction.
2 plead guilty to robbery, shooting in Greensboro on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Asheboro men pleaded guilty to robbery and gun charges on Monday, according to a United States Department of Justice news release. Deante Tre’Devaughn, 26, also known as “Cheek,” and Amir Joseph Marshall, 21, pleaded guilty in connection to a robbery and shooting at a business in Greensboro on Randleman Road. […]
‘Texas Pete’ maker moves to dismiss lawsuit accusing North Carolina brand of false advertising
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem company behind Texas Pete hot sauce asked a judge Thursday to toss out the pending class action lawsuit accusing the company of false advertising because Texas Pete isn’t actually made in Texas. The class action lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Philip White on Sept. 12, claims that T.W. Garner Food […]
Rape on campus: 3 rape reports in 5 days at UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The incidents themselves occurred on varying dates over the last 12 months. Looking through the UNC Police crime log, WRAL News found 13 reported...
WXII 12
What to do at Reynolda this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
Man arrested in North Carolina accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
getnews.info
USPA Nationwide Security Readies Temporary Guards in Greensboro ahead of Black Friday Rush
“Security Guard Services in Greensboro, NC – USPA adds hundreds of nationwide security guards to their roster ahead of Black Friday. The temporary security guard services will encompass loss prevention, fire watch and general security services in Greensboro and across the USA for the holiday season.”. While the demand...
Man hit, killed in Winston-Salem on Peters Creek Parkway, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:34 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to southbound Peters Creek Parkway near Clemmonsville Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit. David Hester, 54, was walking across […]
