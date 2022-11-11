ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Border Patrol arrest 117 migrants in separate failed smuggling attempts

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfBfe_0j7b3u6700

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Border Patrol agents across the Rio Grande Valley made 117 arrests this week in four failed smuggling attempts.

Nov. 8

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a McAllen Border Patrol Station camera operator spotted bodies running northbound from the Rio Grande near Abram. The detection prompted Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations helicopters to respond.

The aerial view allowed agents to witness people loading into a black Volvo hatchback.

Agents on the ground attempted to stop the vehicle, a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated. When the vehicle came to a stop, the occupants bailed out.

Eight migrants were apprehended following the vehicle stop. The driver was not located.

Edinburg man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, raping woman at gunpoint

That same day, in Harlingen, Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Nissan Xterra near Yturria.

After the agents activated their vehicle’s emergency equipment, the driver veered off the road into a ranch fence before coming to a stop, the release stated. The occupants bailed out and ran into nearby brush.

With the assistance of the CBP AMO helicopter, agents apprehended nine migrants. The migrants were arrested, and the vehicle was seized. The driver was not located.

Later that night, agents in Rio Grande City observed several suspected migrants move north from the Rio Grande and load into a white Dodge Ram near Roma.

As agents attempted to initiate an immigration inspection, the driver veered off the road and crashed into a cinderblock wall, the release stated. Most of the passengers fled from the vehicle and three were detained by law enforcement. The three migrants were not injured, the release stated. The driver was not located.

PD: Man arrested for stealing cars from lots, deceived salespeople by switching out keys

Nov. 10

On Thursday, Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint agents discovered 96 migrants from a sealed tractor-trailer, a release stated.

The trailer was referred to the secondary inspection area following a K-9 alert.

Once inspected, agents discovered the migrants hidden among rotten produce. The driver, a U.S. citizen was placed under arrest, the release stated.

The migrants are nationals of Mexico and South and Central America.

All subjects were found to be in good health.

