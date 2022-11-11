Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Bristol philanthropist, businessman Don Nicewonder passes away at 84
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol philanthropist and businessman Don Nicewonder passed away Saturday at the age of 84. Nicewonder passed away at his residence in Bristol, Virginia, surrounded by loved ones and caregivers, according to his obituary. Nicewonder, along with family members and other partners, started The Nicewonder Group,...
wcyb.com
Bristol residents asked to donate winter gear to Spread the Glove Campaign
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Do you have winter gear like gloves or hats that you're no longer wearing? If so, the City of Bristol, Tennessee is asking you to donate those items. Collection bins have been placed throughout the city of Bristol, Tennessee, for the annual Spread the Glove campaign.
wcyb.com
Health Connect America is expanding its services in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local mental and behavioral health provider is expanding its services. The staff at Health Connect America, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Johnson City location Monday. The provider is planning to hire up to 15 new positions. Health Connect has a variety...
wcyb.com
Online petition claims Daniel Boone High School students do not feel safe
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An online petition is making claims that students at Daniel Boone High School do not feel safe. The petition on change.org has received several hundred signatures. According to the author of the petition, the claims are based on issues dealing with the school's football team and school teachers.
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: local co-op helping kids who are homeschooled shine
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the National Home Education Research Institute, the number of parents choosing to homeschool their children is growing!. With more kids at home, many parents are concerned about their kids' social skills. News Fives Kiley Hill visited a local co-op that's making sure students...
wcyb.com
Police investigating shooting in Bristol Virginia, that has left one man dead
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Bristol, Virginia, Tuesday. The Bristol, Virginia Police Department said the shooting happened at around noon at a home on Inez Avenue. The person shot was taken to an area medical facility. Police say, the man later succumbed to his injuries. A suspect was taken into custody, according to police.
wcyb.com
Democrats flip Johnson City precinct blue in midterm election
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Local Democrats are celebrating after flipping a second Johnson City precinct blue for the first time in recent memory. The South Side precinct has long voted for Democrats, but according to Tuesday’s unofficial results, people in the Carver precinct also voted for Democrats by a six-point margin in both the governor and state senate races. That precinct includes neighborhoods just north of downtown.
wcyb.com
Family holds fundraiser for service dog
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local family hosted a fundraiser at Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee to help bring a service dog to his forever home. James Cole was matched with autism service dog, Piers, by 'Coastal Service Dogs.'. The Coles say they began fundraising, which also has helped...
wcyb.com
Juvenile injured in hunting accident in Washington County, Tennessee, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile sustained was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on private property in the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road, according to police. Police said the juvenile was hurt when his...
wcyb.com
Highway marker at site of Wise County lynching stolen, police say
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A highway marker at the site of a Wise County lynching has been stolen, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office. The marker dedicated to Dave Hurst was reported stolen on November 11. Hurst was a Black coal miner who was lynched by a white mob in 1920.
wcyb.com
House fire displaces family in Castlewood, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — A house is considered a total loss following a fire in Castlewood, according to officials. The St. Paul Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews responded just before 8 p.m. Monday to a house on Red Oak Ridge Road. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
wcyb.com
Bristol residents are invited to discuss redeveloping West State Street
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Residents in Bristol, Tennessee, are invited to a public meeting to discuss redeveloping West State Street. City officials would like it to be a central corridor for commerce, tourism, and economic growth. The public session is set for this Thursday, November 17, from 6 p.m.to...
wcyb.com
Officials investigate reported assault of football player Daniel Boone High School
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Washington County, Tennessee, school officials have investigated an assault that was reported by a parent of a Daniel Boone High School football team member, according to a statement issued Tuesday. According to a statement from the school system sent to News 5, the report...
wcyb.com
Norton PD: Search underway for man who left belongings at hospital after visiting patient
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — The Norton Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a man who was last seen Sunday. Jason Keith Mullins, 41, of Clintwood was last seen Sunday night at Norton Community Hospital. Mullins was visiting a patient and left all of his belongings, police said. He took off on foot and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with white lettering, tan pants and brown shoes, police added.
wcyb.com
Identities of 2 people killed after SUV crashed into Johnson City gas station revealed
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The identities of the two people killed after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City have been revealed. According to the Johnson City Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jonathan S. Brown, 28, of Johnson City. The passenger was identified as Courtney S. Crowder, 25, of Johnson City. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
wcyb.com
Community partners asking for donations ahead of the holiday season
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A lack of supplies at local food banks and food pantries is now having a trickle-down effect on other community partners. "The cost of everything going up is causing the need to rise," said Capt. Rebekah Abram, of the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, Tennessee.
wcyb.com
Revida Recovery Center in Johnson City hosting Women's Health Fair
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ReVIDA Recovery Center in Johnson City is hosting a Women's Health Fair on November 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Several health-related vendors will be on hand to offer services like flu shots and other health screenings. Ballad Health’s mobile health coach will...
wcyb.com
Carter County proposes $5 per hour pay raise for deputies amid staffing shortage
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Carter County commissioners are looking for ways to fund a pay raise for deputies as the jail faces potential decertification next month for low staffing. Next week commissioners will vote on a $5 per hour pay raise for sheriff’s deputies. The budget committee recommendation comes...
wcyb.com
Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce hosting gingerbread building contest
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a gingerbread building contest. Community members are invited to enter their creations with the theme of "Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park." There is a $10 entry fee youth, amateur, and professional bakers. At $25,...
wcyb.com
Dobyns-Bennett High School Band takes home top honors at a national level
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Congratulations are in order for the Dobyns-Bennett High School Band as they recently took home top honors at the national level. According to school officials, the band made their return to the top six for the first time since 2017, earning their highest score ever in a Bands of America event.
Comments / 1