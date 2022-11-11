ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Bristol philanthropist, businessman Don Nicewonder passes away at 84

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol philanthropist and businessman Don Nicewonder passed away Saturday at the age of 84. Nicewonder passed away at his residence in Bristol, Virginia, surrounded by loved ones and caregivers, according to his obituary. Nicewonder, along with family members and other partners, started The Nicewonder Group,...
BRISTOL, VA
Health Connect America is expanding its services in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local mental and behavioral health provider is expanding its services. The staff at Health Connect America, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Johnson City location Monday. The provider is planning to hire up to 15 new positions. Health Connect has a variety...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Police investigating shooting in Bristol Virginia, that has left one man dead

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Bristol, Virginia, Tuesday. The Bristol, Virginia Police Department said the shooting happened at around noon at a home on Inez Avenue. The person shot was taken to an area medical facility. Police say, the man later succumbed to his injuries. A suspect was taken into custody, according to police.
BRISTOL, VA
Democrats flip Johnson City precinct blue in midterm election

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Local Democrats are celebrating after flipping a second Johnson City precinct blue for the first time in recent memory. The South Side precinct has long voted for Democrats, but according to Tuesday’s unofficial results, people in the Carver precinct also voted for Democrats by a six-point margin in both the governor and state senate races. That precinct includes neighborhoods just north of downtown.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Family holds fundraiser for service dog

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local family hosted a fundraiser at Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee to help bring a service dog to his forever home. James Cole was matched with autism service dog, Piers, by 'Coastal Service Dogs.'. The Coles say they began fundraising, which also has helped...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Highway marker at site of Wise County lynching stolen, police say

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A highway marker at the site of a Wise County lynching has been stolen, according to the Wise County Sheriff's Office. The marker dedicated to Dave Hurst was reported stolen on November 11. Hurst was a Black coal miner who was lynched by a white mob in 1920.
House fire displaces family in Castlewood, officials say

CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — A house is considered a total loss following a fire in Castlewood, according to officials. The St. Paul Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews responded just before 8 p.m. Monday to a house on Red Oak Ridge Road. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
CASTLEWOOD, VA
Bristol residents are invited to discuss redeveloping West State Street

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Residents in Bristol, Tennessee, are invited to a public meeting to discuss redeveloping West State Street. City officials would like it to be a central corridor for commerce, tourism, and economic growth. The public session is set for this Thursday, November 17, from 6 p.m.to...
BRISTOL, TN
Norton PD: Search underway for man who left belongings at hospital after visiting patient

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — The Norton Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a man who was last seen Sunday. Jason Keith Mullins, 41, of Clintwood was last seen Sunday night at Norton Community Hospital. Mullins was visiting a patient and left all of his belongings, police said. He took off on foot and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with white lettering, tan pants and brown shoes, police added.
NORTON, VA
Identities of 2 people killed after SUV crashed into Johnson City gas station revealed

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The identities of the two people killed after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City have been revealed. According to the Johnson City Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jonathan S. Brown, 28, of Johnson City. The passenger was identified as Courtney S. Crowder, 25, of Johnson City. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Community partners asking for donations ahead of the holiday season

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A lack of supplies at local food banks and food pantries is now having a trickle-down effect on other community partners. "The cost of everything going up is causing the need to rise," said Capt. Rebekah Abram, of the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
Revida Recovery Center in Johnson City hosting Women's Health Fair

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ReVIDA Recovery Center in Johnson City is hosting a Women's Health Fair on November 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Several health-related vendors will be on hand to offer services like flu shots and other health screenings. Ballad Health’s mobile health coach will...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Dobyns-Bennett High School Band takes home top honors at a national level

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Congratulations are in order for the Dobyns-Bennett High School Band as they recently took home top honors at the national level. According to school officials, the band made their return to the top six for the first time since 2017, earning their highest score ever in a Bands of America event.
KINGSPORT, TN

