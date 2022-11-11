NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — The Norton Police Department is asking for the public's help with finding a man who was last seen Sunday. Jason Keith Mullins, 41, of Clintwood was last seen Sunday night at Norton Community Hospital. Mullins was visiting a patient and left all of his belongings, police said. He took off on foot and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with white lettering, tan pants and brown shoes, police added.

