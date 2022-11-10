ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Women's Fencing Heads to Chestnut Hill for Beanpot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard fencing will head up the road to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to compete in the annual Beanpot tournament. The Crimson will be seeking to win their 15th Beanpot in a row. Harvard will begin competition against MIT at 6:30 PM, then will...
No. 10/11 Men's Ice Hockey Heads to New Hampshire For Tuesday Night Contest

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Coming off of six straight league wins to start the 2022-23 season, No. 10/11 Harvard men's ice hockey (6-0-0, 6-0-0 ECAC Hockey) plays its first non-conference game of the season on Tuesday (Nov. 15) night when it heads to New Hampshire (3-8-1, 0-8-1 Hockey East) for a 7 p.m. contest on ESPN+. Harvard played its first road contests of the season last weekend, winning in OT at RPI (3-2) on Friday night before a convicing win at Union (5-1) on Saturday. On Friday night against the Engineers, Harvard rallied from two goals down in the third period, with sophomore Alex Gaffney scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals to lift the Crimson. On Saturday at Union, big nights for Matthew Coronato (1-2-3) and Sean Farrell (2-1-3) as well as goaltender Derek Mullahy (20 saves) helped Harvard skate past the Dutchmen.
Women's Rugby Wins NIRA Semifinals Advancing to Championship Finals

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - The Women's Rugby team won the NIRA Semifinals against Army, 41-24. The Crimson will now advance to the Championship Finals on Saturday, Nov. 19th. The Crimson scored seven tries in the match: three in the first half and four in the second half. Chloe Headland made three...
Women's Swimming and Diving Defeats Cornell, Dartmouth to Continue Strong Start

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard women's swimming and diving (4-0, 3-0 Ivy) concluded a successful weekend of Ivy competition, winning tri-meet matchups against Cornell (W, 215-83) and Dartmouth (W, 179-121) in Hanover, NH on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 12) at Karl Michael and Spaulding Pools. Harvard totaled nine victories, eight second-place...
Men’s Basketball Meets Elon on Sunday to Close Asheville Championship

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard University men's basketball closes play at the Asheville Championship at Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina with a consolation matchup against Elon University on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN+). What to Know. Opening play at the Asheville Championship, Harvard fell to Louisiana...
