(Elk Horn) All-Stater Quinn Grubbs returns to lead the Exira-EHK basketball team this winter. The Spartans have been to the state tournament in each of the past two years. Grubbs brings back averages of 15.8 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.8 steals per game form last season and she’s not the only key returner. Coach Tom Petersen says, “We have Quinn Grubbs and Shay Burmeister coming back. Both of them have been starting guards for the last couple of years. Their roles are going to change quite a bit going into this year. We are going to try and build off of them as much as we can.”

KIMBALLTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO