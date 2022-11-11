GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Nine Greeneville High School Band students will march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Saturday, November 19, the students will embark on their trip to New York to prepare for the parade. The band members had to go through an extensive application process to be selected to participate. They were selected for the honor along with 225 other high school students from across the nation to participate.

