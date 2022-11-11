Read full article on original website
Bristol residents asked to donate winter gear to Spread the Glove Campaign
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Do you have winter gear like gloves or hats that you're no longer wearing? If so, the City of Bristol, Tennessee is asking you to donate those items. Collection bins have been placed throughout the city of Bristol, Tennessee, for the annual Spread the Glove campaign.
98.5 WTFM radio to flip the Christmas music switch Friday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Tri-Cities area radio station will continue a yearly tradition and flip the switch to play all Christmas music this week. News 5 WCYB radio partner 98.5 WTFM will flip the switch at 9 a.m. Friday. Prior to the flip, the station will take a...
Community partners asking for donations ahead of the holiday season
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A lack of supplies at local food banks and food pantries is now having a trickle-down effect on other community partners. "The cost of everything going up is causing the need to rise," said Capt. Rebekah Abram, of the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, Tennessee.
Bristol residents are invited to discuss redeveloping West State Street
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Residents in Bristol, Tennessee, are invited to a public meeting to discuss redeveloping West State Street. City officials would like it to be a central corridor for commerce, tourism, and economic growth. The public session is set for this Thursday, November 17, from 6 p.m.to...
Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce hosting gingerbread building contest
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a gingerbread building contest. Community members are invited to enter their creations with the theme of "Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park." There is a $10 entry fee youth, amateur, and professional bakers. At $25,...
Members of the Greeneville High School band will march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Nine Greeneville High School Band students will march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Saturday, November 19, the students will embark on their trip to New York to prepare for the parade. The band members had to go through an extensive application process to be selected to participate. They were selected for the honor along with 225 other high school students from across the nation to participate.
Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths hosts regional meeting
PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Appalachian Area Chapter of Blacksmiths hosted a regional meeting this weekend. The event took place at the Rocky Mount Historic Site in Piney Flats. It featured members from a dozen forges. There were demonstrations led by experienced blacksmith, Paul Lundquist. He taught those...
Speedway in Lights 5K set for Sunday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The annual Speedway in Lights 5K is set for Sunday evening at Bristol Motor Speedway. Folks can enjoy a sprint or stroll through a Christmas wonderland of twinkling lights. The 5K will end inside Bristol Motor Speedway to a Christmas themed party and will benefit children in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia!
Sugar Mountain Resort opens for ski season following cold and snowy weather
SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WCYB) — Sugar Mountain Resort opened for ski season Monday following cold temperatures and snow over the weekend. Five slopes - Easy Street, Northridge, Switchback, and Upper and Lower Flying Mile - are currently skiable. Additionally, the Summit Express chairlift, which runs to the mountain’s peak, and the Easy Street chairlift are spinning.
Health Connect America is expanding its services in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local mental and behavioral health provider is expanding its services. The staff at Health Connect America, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Johnson City location Monday. The provider is planning to hire up to 15 new positions. Health Connect has a variety...
Family holds fundraiser for service dog
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local family hosted a fundraiser at Celebration Church in Blountville, Tennessee to help bring a service dog to his forever home. James Cole was matched with autism service dog, Piers, by 'Coastal Service Dogs.'. The Coles say they began fundraising, which also has helped...
House fire displaces family in Castlewood, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — A house is considered a total loss following a fire in Castlewood, according to officials. The St. Paul Fire Department posted on Facebook that crews responded just before 8 p.m. Monday to a house on Red Oak Ridge Road. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
Hardee's 5 Star Student: local co-op helping kids who are homeschooled shine
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the National Home Education Research Institute, the number of parents choosing to homeschool their children is growing!. With more kids at home, many parents are concerned about their kids' social skills. News Fives Kiley Hill visited a local co-op that's making sure students...
Fire crews respond to Gray Elementary School, no injuries reported
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fire crews responded to Gray Elementary School Monday afternoon, according to officials. Teachers and staff members worked quickly to get the students out of the school and to a safe area. According to the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department, the source of the smoke was...
Dobyns-Bennett High School Band takes home top honors at a national level
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Congratulations are in order for the Dobyns-Bennett High School Band as they recently took home top honors at the national level. According to school officials, the band made their return to the top six for the first time since 2017, earning their highest score ever in a Bands of America event.
Identities of 2 people killed after SUV crashed into Johnson City gas station revealed
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The identities of the two people killed after a vehicle crashed into a gas station in Johnson City have been revealed. According to the Johnson City Police Department, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jonathan S. Brown, 28, of Johnson City. The passenger was identified as Courtney S. Crowder, 25, of Johnson City. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
Bristol City Council expected to discuss pro-life resolution in closed session
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Another packed city council meeting is being predicted in Bristol, Virginia, Tuesday. Vice Mayor, Neal Osborne, told News 5 that council members are expected to discuss a pro-life resolution in closed session. Osborne said they will be talking legalities about the measure. If you remember,...
Police investigating shooting in Bristol Virginia, that has left one man dead
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Bristol, Virginia, Tuesday. The Bristol, Virginia Police Department said the shooting happened at around noon at a home on Inez Avenue. The person shot was taken to an area medical facility. Police say, the man later succumbed to his injuries. A suspect was taken into custody, according to police.
Democrats flip Johnson City precinct blue in midterm election
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Local Democrats are celebrating after flipping a second Johnson City precinct blue for the first time in recent memory. The South Side precinct has long voted for Democrats, but according to Tuesday’s unofficial results, people in the Carver precinct also voted for Democrats by a six-point margin in both the governor and state senate races. That precinct includes neighborhoods just north of downtown.
Online petition claims Daniel Boone High School students do not feel safe
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — An online petition is making claims that students at Daniel Boone High School do not feel safe. The petition on change.org has received several hundred signatures. According to the author of the petition, the claims are based on issues dealing with the school's football team and school teachers.
