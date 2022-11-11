Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Early morning fire consumes Lilburn home
LILBURN, Ga. - A Gwinnett County home went up in flames around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. A fire crew was dispatched to the house fire on the 1600 block of Hewatt Road SW in Lilburn. Luckily, the firefighters said they were able to put out the fire rather quickly and...
fox5atlanta.com
Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across neighborhoods in Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth. "Every other mailbox had one," said Lou Minor. Lou Minor was walking his dogs early Saturday morning when he saw...
2 people die, 1 injured in Henry County house fire
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died in a house fire Monday morning in Henry County. At approximately 6:30 a.m., firefighters with the Henry County Fire Department, along with officers from the Stockbridge Police Department, responded to reports of a fire on Mimosa Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos, thefts and shots fired at residents during theft at property
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County to host Emergency Rental Assistance Program events
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - If you are a resident of Clayton County, have been impacted by COVID-19 and now need assistance paying rent, Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) is hosting an event on Nov. 19 just for you. GMEN and representatives from various county organizations teamed up to hold an...
accesswdun.com
Authorities searching for Lumpkin County arson suspect
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is seeking the public's help to identify the culprit behind two fires in Lumpkin County. The fires occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on November 7 at 102 & 106 Pine Corner Drive in Murrayville. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered...
atlantanewsfirst.com
7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta restaurant catches fire, officials evacuate dining patrons
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has reported an active fire at the Longhorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. Officials said they found the blaze at the back of the restaurant in a storage room. Patrons dining inside were evacuated, and officials remain on the scene calling it...
accesswdun.com
Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple
A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel
MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman steals over $1,000 worth of flu medication from Newnan Publix
NEWNAN, Ga. - While it is cold and flu season, Newnan police said one woman went overboard preparing for it in a local Publix. They said she was caught stealing approximately $1,300 worth of medications from the store. Security cameras clock the woman entering the Publix on Lower Fayetteville Road...
fox5atlanta.com
Where were backup officers in deadly shooting between Atlanta officer and motorist?
ATLANTA - Atlanta police sources told FOX 5 that a deadly encounter between an undercover police officer and a motorist may have been avoided had there been backup. FOX 5 obtained cell phone video showing the seconds leading up to the single shot which killed James Wilborn. The plain-clothed officer...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb community rallies behind fallen deputies’ families: ‘We had to do something’
ATLANTA - It’s been a little more than two months since Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies Marshall Ervin, Jr. and Jonathan Koleski were shot and killed while trying to serve a warrant. People in the Cobb County community have not forgotten. "It’s just a devastating feeling," said Rosie Varno,...
fox5atlanta.com
Twin 1-year-olds dead after accidental house fire in Pike County, family says
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Pike County Fire Department said two children are dead after an accidental fire early Sunday. Around 3:25 a.m., fire officials responded to 347 Short Cut Road after reports of a fire. When they got to the scene, the fire was quickly extinguished. Two children...
Teen driver doing donuts in DeKalb parking lot charged in man’s hit-and-run death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have a charged a “reckless” driver doing donuts after a man died in a hit-and-run in the parking lot. On Nov. 9, NewsChopper 2 flew over the parking lot of the Sprouts Farmers Market on Lavista Road where a large police presence responded to the hit-and-run.
Shooting at DeKalb County shopping center leaves man in serious condition, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot at a DeKalb County shopping center on Saturday night, police said. Just after 11 p.m., police arrived at the 5600 block of Redan Road in Stone Mountain, finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
