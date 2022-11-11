ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Early morning fire consumes Lilburn home

LILBURN, Ga. - A Gwinnett County home went up in flames around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. A fire crew was dispatched to the house fire on the 1600 block of Hewatt Road SW in Lilburn. Luckily, the firefighters said they were able to put out the fire rather quickly and...
LILBURN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across neighborhoods in Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth. "Every other mailbox had one," said Lou Minor. Lou Minor was walking his dogs early Saturday morning when he saw...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County to host Emergency Rental Assistance Program events

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - If you are a resident of Clayton County, have been impacted by COVID-19 and now need assistance paying rent, Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) is hosting an event on Nov. 19 just for you. GMEN and representatives from various county organizations teamed up to hold an...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities searching for Lumpkin County arson suspect

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is seeking the public's help to identify the culprit behind two fires in Lumpkin County. The fires occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on November 7 at 102 & 106 Pine Corner Drive in Murrayville. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta restaurant catches fire, officials evacuate dining patrons

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department has reported an active fire at the Longhorn Steakhouse on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. Officials said they found the blaze at the back of the restaurant in a storage room. Patrons dining inside were evacuated, and officials remain on the scene calling it...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple

A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
BRASELTON, GA
11Alive

2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
PIKE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman steals over $1,000 worth of flu medication from Newnan Publix

NEWNAN, Ga. - While it is cold and flu season, Newnan police said one woman went overboard preparing for it in a local Publix. They said she was caught stealing approximately $1,300 worth of medications from the store. Security cameras clock the woman entering the Publix on Lower Fayetteville Road...
NEWNAN, GA

