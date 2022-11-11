DANBURY, Connecticut — Western Connecticut State University’s Department of Theatre Arts presents a unique holiday show “Season’s Greetings” Dec. 2 – 4, 2022, at the university’s Visual and Performing Arts Center (VPAC) on the Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury. Additionally, WCSU will host musical performance “Holiday Pops” Dec. 10 and 11, 2022. Tickets to both can be purchased at wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO