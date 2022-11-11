Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Luminary Nights At The Dana Thomas House
Half-hour evening tours of the 12,600 square foot mansion with a focus on more than 60 interior holiday designs and six trees created by the Civic Garden Club. Thirty people per tour (2 groups of 15). The site will be illuminated inside and out with more than one hundred LED candles. Tours begin at the front door along Lawrence Avenue.
wmay.com
AB Lauer To Close As Owner Retires
A Springfield jewelry store with roots dating back more than a century will be closing its doors. AB Lauer Jewelers on West Iles will close later this year when owner Brian Lauer retires. He started the company in 2009, after he and his siblings ran its predecessor, Stout and Lauer Jewelers.
wmay.com
Nutcrackers Galore This Holiday Season
You’ll have plenty of Nutcrackers to choose from this holiday season. There will be several versions of the beloved holiday ballet in the weeks ahead. Copper Coin Ballet Company is putting on free performances during the Old Capitol Holidays Walks, and will also offer a comedic version called the “Nutty Nutcracker” at the UIS Performing Arts Center on December 22nd.
wmay.com
Mini O’Beirne Children’s Holiday Store Returns This Month
A Springfield holiday tradition is set to return for another year. The Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery Children’s Holiday Store will be held again this year at Fairhills Mall on West Monroe, beginning Saturday, November 26th. The holiday store allows children to purchase gifts for family members by shopping with a volunteer assistant while their parents wait. Gifts range from $1 to $15 and are then wrapped and tagged by the children and volunteers.
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
wmay.com
Park District Golf Courses Closed Temporarily Amid Cold Snap
Our first taste of winter for the season is taking a toll on local golfers. The Springfield Park District says because of a forecast that includes very cold temperatures, including some lows in the teens in the coming days, all four of its golf courses will be closed through at least next Sunday, November 20th. The park district says it will re-evaluate course and weather conditions on Monday.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
wmay.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
wmay.com
CWLP Project RELIEF Applications Open December 1
The application period opens soon for Springfield households needing assistance with their City Water Light and Power utility bill. To participate in Project RELIEF, you must first go through the Sangamon County LIHEAP process. Then you can contact CWLP on or after December 1st to determine eligibility for Project RELIEF. Applicants must meet income requirements, have a past-due CWLP bill and the ability to cover at least a portion of the outstanding amount, and must have exhausted LIHEAP resources. People who received funding from Project RELIEF last year are ineligible this year.
newschannel20.com
How to sign up for CWLP relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) customers who need help paying their bills could qualify for assistance from the utility’s Project RELIEF program. The first step in applying for assistance from Project RELIEF is to have gone through Sangamon County’s LIHEAP application process.
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
foxillinois.com
Snow showers and brutal wind chill values are possible this week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Winter has a firm grip over the area as cold temperatures persist. To add to the cold temperatures, we will introduce wintry precipitation. Our next weather maker arrives Monday night as a brief wintry mix before transitioning into snow showers after 10-11 PM. Snow showers persist through Tuesday which will cause slippery conditions for the morning commute. Give yourself extra time and drive with caution.
wjbc.com
City of Bloomington provides update on Washington St. road closure
BLOOMINGTON – With the ongoing environmental cleanup at the Nicor Bloomington Gas Manufactured Gas Plant on Washington Street the City of Bloomington is aware the prolonged street closure in the area is an inconvenience to many. It was discovered that Washington Street’s underlying soils may no longer be stable....
Central Illinois Proud
3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers heartbreaking loss
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Three Central Illinois football teams will be headed to their respective Final Fours after wins on Saturday. Ridgeview-Lexington is back for the second year in a row after dismantling Tuscola 41-6. Tri-Valley took down Knoxville in record-breaking fashion and Peoria High won on the road against Mascoutah.
wmay.com
Stage Set For One Final Leonard Bowl In Football Postseason
Central Illinois is going to get one last Leonard Bowl. Sacred Heart-Griffin’s football team and longtime coach Ken Leonard will face Rochester, coached by Ken’s son Derek, this coming Friday in the Class 4A state semifinals. Both teams advanced with wins over the weekend. It will be the...
WTRF
Caterpillar worker ‘incinerated’ by molten iron, company fined
MAPLETON, Ill. (WTRF) — Federal investigators executed a fine to Caterpillar, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of industrial vehicles and equipment, after a worker was killed by falling into a vat of molten iron, according to CBS News. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration sent investigators to...
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
25newsnow.com
Detailed account of Bloomington stabbing released in arrest statement
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A suspect with a history of drug use, a girlfriend left with over a dozen stab wounds, and a verbal intent to kill. These details and more are part of a new report describing what happened during a stabbing incident Thursday night in Bloomington. Bloomington...
wmay.com
Man Involved In January 6th Attack Now Charged In Deadly I-55 Crash
A man who was already awaiting sentencing for his actions during the January 6th U.S. Capitol insurrection is now in even bigger trouble… charged in last week’s deadly crash on Interstate 55 that took the life of a North Carolina woman. 44-year-old Shane Woods is being held in...
WAND TV
Car crash involves man who was on the way to hospital with gunshot wound to the head
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Update: 5:30 p.m. Decatur Police confirmed that a 22-year-old man was shot in the head while driving his car. The wound was a graze and the man began driving himself to the hospital. On the way to the hospital, the man crashed into another passenger...
