The application period opens soon for Springfield households needing assistance with their City Water Light and Power utility bill. To participate in Project RELIEF, you must first go through the Sangamon County LIHEAP process. Then you can contact CWLP on or after December 1st to determine eligibility for Project RELIEF. Applicants must meet income requirements, have a past-due CWLP bill and the ability to cover at least a portion of the outstanding amount, and must have exhausted LIHEAP resources. People who received funding from Project RELIEF last year are ineligible this year.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO