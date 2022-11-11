ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
fleetmanagementweekly.com

After Criticism, Winston-Salem Looks to Add Hybrid Vehicles to Fleet

Winston-Salem is set to take the first step toward a cleaner-burning fleet with the proposed purchase of eight hybrids and is scaling back a plan to buy dozens of all-gasoline pickup trucks while it explores alternatives. City council’s finance committee on Nov. 7 unanimously endorsed a nearly $335,000 request for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

What to do at Reynolda this Christmas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

NC mother finds missing bracelet holding baby's ashes

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A mother whose viral post about a missing bracelet containing her baby's ashes is feeling some relief. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. Clodfelter said she lost the bracelet a...
CLEMMONS, NC

