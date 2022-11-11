Read full article on original website
Related
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
Heaters given away in High Point as Triad experiences colder weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two hours before the Salvation Army of High Point opened its doors on West Green Drive on Monday, a line of people had already gathered outside. Over six dozen people showed up with the hope of getting a free space heater. The full stock of 75 heaters ran out about […]
My Fox 8
Pre-Thanksgiving gasoline prices tick up in NC but down across the country
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may not have noticed this, but your price in Greensboro for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline rose last week while the rest of the nation’s went down. And if you are traveling for Thanksgiving, be ready to pay more for your fuel...
Guilford County testing for dangerous chemicals in well water at homes near PTI Airport
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a neighborhood near Piedmont Triad International Airport, some folks have city water, but others use well water. The challenge with well-water homes is that they're potentially being contaminated by man-made chemicals called PFAS. PFAS can cause cancer if consumed. PFAS are in a firefighting foam...
Piedmont Triad prepares for Nicole, braces for possible power outages, flooding
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Agencies across the Piedmont Triad are making preparations for Nicole. Trucks at the Greensboro Maintenance Yard have been prepped, and crews are ready to respond when needed. They’ll be on standby for possible flooding and downed trees. On Thursday, FOX8 crews checked around the viewing area to see what people […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
2 left lanes of U.S. 421 South near Exit 221 in Guilford Co. closed after crash
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The two left lanes of U.S. 421 South near Exit 221 around Macy Grove Road are closed Sunday after a crash, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. Drivers are encouraged to follow the direction of personnel that are on the scene. The road is...
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
North Carolina, 6 other states reporting highest level of flu activity
Flu season is here and already at peak level.
Get free food or donate: Here’s a list of food pantries in Triangle towns
There are dozens of food pantries across the Triangle. Use this list to find nearby food pantries to donate to or receive from.
fleetmanagementweekly.com
After Criticism, Winston-Salem Looks to Add Hybrid Vehicles to Fleet
Winston-Salem is set to take the first step toward a cleaner-burning fleet with the proposed purchase of eight hybrids and is scaling back a plan to buy dozens of all-gasoline pickup trucks while it explores alternatives. City council’s finance committee on Nov. 7 unanimously endorsed a nearly $335,000 request for...
getnews.info
USPA Nationwide Security Readies Temporary Guards in Greensboro ahead of Black Friday Rush
“Security Guard Services in Greensboro, NC – USPA adds hundreds of nationwide security guards to their roster ahead of Black Friday. The temporary security guard services will encompass loss prevention, fire watch and general security services in Greensboro and across the USA for the holiday season.”. While the demand...
Church raises money for NC school lunches after leaked memo about unpaid meals
Churches are always looking for ways to help their communities, often with fundraising.
WFMY works with The Home Depot to help get NC veteran access to his military discount
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When The Pew Research Center did its first survey of smartphone ownership in 2011 only 35% of Americans had a smartphone. Today, in 2022, that number is 85%. So much of life is geared around a smartphone, but that posed a problem recently for a High...
‘Texas Pete’ maker moves to dismiss lawsuit accusing North Carolina brand of false advertising
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem company behind Texas Pete hot sauce asked a judge Thursday to toss out the pending class action lawsuit accusing the company of false advertising because Texas Pete isn’t actually made in Texas. The class action lawsuit, filed by plaintiff Philip White on Sept. 12, claims that T.W. Garner Food […]
WXII 12
What to do at Reynolda this Christmas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Monday's headlines above. Holiday experiences at Reynolda are starting just days before Christmas arrives. During the holiday season, organizers said people can explore various festivities at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. The estate will be filled with festive programs...
Missing bracelet found: A mother was devastated after losing the ashes of her baby
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Clemmons mother lost something very special to her heart last Tuesday and now she is more than grateful it's back with her. Monday, Morgan Clodfelter was reunited with a trinket that has a significant meaning to her. It holds a portion of her baby's ashes...
NC mother finds missing bracelet holding baby's ashes
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A mother whose viral post about a missing bracelet containing her baby's ashes is feeling some relief. Morgan Clodfelter found the bracelet that contains her baby's ashes in her car on Monday after going through one more final check. Clodfelter said she lost the bracelet a...
Greensboro father lucky to be alive after falling asleep during fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family is in need of a new home after a grease fire destroyed their kitchen Sunday night. Jerome Cook told FOX8 the fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said he was cooking dinner and accidentally fell asleep, and the fire started. Cook said he woke up to […]
High Point neighborhood road caught in the mud after storm comes through
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One Triad neighborhood is stuck in the mud, thanks in part to the storm. Some city work and clogged storm drains created a mess in High Point. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland spoke to a neighbor and was there when city workers arrived. Mike Fulk...
Comments / 0