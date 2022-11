A soloist and collaborative pianist who has performed throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia, Mexico and New Zealand will take the stage at UW-La Crosse. American pianist Roger McVey will be featured in a piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Annett Recital Hall in the Truman T. Lowe Center for the Arts. The performance is free and open to the public.

