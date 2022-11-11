Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Vermont's outdoor recreation leads economic recovery across all communities
VOBA Fourth Annual Meeting, full Board, Photo credit: Katie Palatucci(link is external) Vermont Business Magazine As Vermonters receive the first snowflakes of the season, new national and state data shows that Vermont continues to lead the nation in outdoor recreation as a key linchpin of the State’s economy. On...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Electric Cooperative files 8.19% increase in 2023 rate request
Vermont Business Magazine On November 15, 2022 Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) filed a request for an 8.19 percent rate increase to apply to VEC member bills in the new year. The primary driver for the increase request is the significant upward pressure on the cost of wholesale power, primarily driven by the worldwide shortage of natural gas.
vermontbiz.com
National Life Group Foundation board approves increase to $2.3 million
Vermont Business Magazine The National Life Group (NLG) Foundation has increased its budget by 15 percent, bringing the total to $2.3 million. This reflects the Foundation’s growth and impact on the community. The Foundation offers grants to nonprofit organizations primarily in central and northern Vermont and the Dallas, Texas...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023
VermontBiz The Vermont Department of Labor has announced an increase to the State’s minimum wage. Beginning January 1, 2023, the State’s minimum wage will become $13.18 per hour. This is an increase of $0.63 from the current minimum wage of $12.55. This annual adjustment also impacts the minimum...
vermontbiz.com
New Report: Lifesaving lung cancer screening rates too low in Vermont
American Lung Association examines toll of lung cancer in Vermont, underscores urgent need for more people to be screened. Vermont Business Magazine The 2022 “State of Lung Cancer” report shows that only 13.2% of Vermont residents who are eligible have been screened for lung cancer. The American Lung Association’s 5th annual report, released today, highlights the toll of lung cancer in Vermont and examines key indicators including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
vermontbiz.com
New Tool for Tracking Local Food Prices!
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets has a new Local Food Pricing Dashboard. In conjunction with the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, the Agency has collected years of pricing data for vegetables, meat, and eggs at farmers markets across the state. This dashboard provides an interactive visual to see how prices have changed from 2019 to the present.
vermontbiz.com
Statement from Governor Scott on the passing of Rep. Palasik
VermontBiz Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:. “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Representative John Palasik this morning. Rep. Palasik was a committed public servant, devoting his career to helping others, whether it was in the U.S. Army, Vermont National Guard, Milton Police Department, Milton Rescue, as a State Representative, or the many other local roles he performed.
vermontbiz.com
Governor Scott: Vermonters called for balance and we all need to listen
By Governor Phil Scott At 4 am the day before every election, my team and I set out on a 14 County Tour, visiting all of Vermont’s 14 counties in one day. This 500+ mile tour has a way to put things into perspective. It reinforces how beautiful our state is and how much it has to offer. And it reminds us that the differences between counties and communities can be stark.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont to get $4 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices
Vermont Business Magazine Attorney General Susanne Young today announced that Vermont will receive $4 million from a multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices related to Google Account settings. The settlement also requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices, including giving users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used.
