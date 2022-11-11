Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Disturbing Video Shows Scooter thieves Dragging a 12-Year-Old Girl For Her NecklaceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
Lobo Loco Mexican Cantina added to the Mall’s restaurant collection
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With minty mojitos and flank steak served Mexican-style, friends and family of the Lobo Loco staff and ownership celebrated their kitchen’s first run for a crowd. The 300-seat cantina-concept by the Abitino Group is officially open in New Springville at 280 Marsh Avenue. It is located at the Staten Island Mall’s Crossings.
‘I miss him so much’: Staten Island dog owner says beloved pet has been missing since mid-July
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A Staten Island dog owner has been holding out hope her precious pet somehow makes his way back to her. Ariana Loma’s beloved Boby, a 2-year-old black-and-brown Doberman pinscher, snuck out from the back entrance of her Ward Hill home in mid-July, and has been missing ever since.
Chick-fil-A brings back its iconic Peppermint Chip Milkshake for a limited time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Christmas decorations are starting to pop up everywhere, the Hallmark Channel is already pushing its festive movie lineup, and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake is back at Chick-fil-A. The holiday season is officially in full swing. “As one of our most popular seasonal items, we’re always...
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
South Shore Rotary rolls out ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar’ project to benefit the needy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s old is new again. In an electronic age, the South Shore Rotary is bringing back paper calendars for a good cause. “Our organization has created ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar,’ an extraordinary example of nostalgia,” said Mike Kormanik, the mastermind of the fundraising project. “We have produced a historic display of Staten Island photographs on a 2023 paper calendar.”
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
fox5dc.com
2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, and there's no surer sign than that Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arriving in New York City! The decoration process is now underway ahead of the popular annual tree lighting ceremony at the end of November.
NYPD Blue Mass scheduled for Nov. 17 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Bishop John J. O’Hara will celebrate the NYPD Blue Mass, which honors all officers for their bravery, courage and commitment to keeping Staten Island residents safe, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Huguenot. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell...
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
‘You’re the one being dishonest to everyone, not me’: Staten Island driver accused of attempting to kill passenger takes stand at trial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seventh day in the attempted murder trial of Robert Mustari saw the defendant take the stand himself, and paint a starkly different picture of the events that preceded a crash that left his passenger, local businesswoman and mother Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
A new restaurant on Bay Street: Mello Bistro sports French flair, Italian influence and a Brazilian heart
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Father and son chef team Romulo and Christopher Mello orchestrated a practice night for friends and family earlier this week at Mello Bistro. With the kitchen and cozy dining room readied for action, guests admired meticulously plated dishes and said “cheers” to this new venture at 1233 Bay St. in Rosebank.
When is the 2022 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony? What you need to know now that it has arrived in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has arrived in the Big Apple, pulling into its Midtown home after a 200-plus-mile journey from upstate Queensbury. The 82-foot tall Norway Spruce will now be prepped and decorated before its official lighting on Nov. 30. Donated by the Lebowitz...
Firefighters respond to stove fire at Staten Island restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Firefighters responded Saturday morning to a small stove fire at a Great Kills restaurant. According to a spokesperson for the FDNY, reports of a fire came in around 10:19 a.m. for food left on a stove at 4126 Hylan Blvd. The incident was closed at 10:31 a.m., the spokesperson added.
NBC New York
Snow, Ice, Frigid Rain Eye NYC Area in First Winter Blast: What It Means for You
Fall always feels so short-lived. The tri-state area is bracing for its first relatively widespread winter blast Tuesday into Wednesday -- a system that will likely bring a messy mix of precipitation, though what kind depends on where you live. A chilly rain moves in by Tuesday's evening commute, with...
Less than 2 weeks from Thanksgiving, Mariner’s Harbor Houses residents still without cooking gas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Residents of a building in the Mariner’s Harbor Houses have been without cooking gas for more than two months, and have no idea when it will be restored. National Grid shut off cooking gas service in 168 Brabant St. on Saturday, Sept. 3 as a...
NY1
After 'exhaustive' search, city unsure how to bring ferry service to Coney Island
A city agency says it is still committed to bringing ferry service to Coney Island, but advocates fear there will not be enough funding to complete the project. Coney Islanders for an Ocean Side Ferry, a pro-ferry group of Coney Island residents and stakeholders, does not think the city has the money to finish an oceanside landing project and hopes it will secure federal funding.
Regulating Staten Island’s basement apartments will make them safer | Our opinion
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander sent shivers down the spines of a lot of Staten Island homeowners in August, the ones who rent basement apartments that aren’t quite legal, when he proposed a “Basement Resident Protection Law.”. It comes after 11 New York basement apartment dwellers died...
How ‘Terrifier 2,’ filmed on Staten Island, slashed its way to box-office millions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the film that made audiences shake, cry, vomit and faint. Now, as its theatrical release comes to a close, assistant director and producer of arguably the biggest horror flick of the year has offered a post-mortem look at the success of “Terrifier 2,” the indie slasher movie that has grossed $11 million at the box office despite a measly $250,000 budget.
Why New York City Is the Best Place to Live
People often say that New York City (NYC) has everything. They might be right. After all, New York City is the fashion capital of the world, it's a hub of culture and finance, and we've got some of the best restaurants in America.
Staten Island Business Outreach Center hosts Women’s Empowerment Breakfast; 6 community leaders lauded
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Business Outreach Center (SIBOC) hosted more than 150 guests at LiGreci’s Staaten on the morning of Oct. 25, to honor six women impacting their community. “When we created the Women’s Empowerment Breakfast our goal was to celebrate strong, mission-driven women in...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1