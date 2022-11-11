ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

South Shore Rotary rolls out ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar’ project to benefit the needy

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s old is new again. In an electronic age, the South Shore Rotary is bringing back paper calendars for a good cause. “Our organization has created ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar,’ an extraordinary example of nostalgia,” said Mike Kormanik, the mastermind of the fundraising project. “We have produced a historic display of Staten Island photographs on a 2023 paper calendar.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘You’re the one being dishonest to everyone, not me’: Staten Island driver accused of attempting to kill passenger takes stand at trial

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The seventh day in the attempted murder trial of Robert Mustari saw the defendant take the stand himself, and paint a starkly different picture of the events that preceded a crash that left his passenger, local businesswoman and mother Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A new restaurant on Bay Street: Mello Bistro sports French flair, Italian influence and a Brazilian heart

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Father and son chef team Romulo and Christopher Mello orchestrated a practice night for friends and family earlier this week at Mello Bistro. With the kitchen and cozy dining room readied for action, guests admired meticulously plated dishes and said “cheers” to this new venture at 1233 Bay St. in Rosebank.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NY1

After 'exhaustive' search, city unsure how to bring ferry service to Coney Island

A city agency says it is still committed to bringing ferry service to Coney Island, but advocates fear there will not be enough funding to complete the project. Coney Islanders for an Ocean Side Ferry, a pro-ferry group of Coney Island residents and stakeholders, does not think the city has the money to finish an oceanside landing project and hopes it will secure federal funding.
OCEANSIDE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

How ‘Terrifier 2,’ filmed on Staten Island, slashed its way to box-office millions

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the film that made audiences shake, cry, vomit and faint. Now, as its theatrical release comes to a close, assistant director and producer of arguably the biggest horror flick of the year has offered a post-mortem look at the success of “Terrifier 2,” the indie slasher movie that has grossed $11 million at the box office despite a measly $250,000 budget.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy