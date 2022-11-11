Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
WATE
Maker City Holiday Gift Guide with SoKno Sourdough' Stephanie Carlson
The Maker City has opened its third annual Holiday Gift Guide and Monday Marketplace. While both started during the COVID-19 pandemic, the online tradition has continued as a way to give shoppers easy access locally-made gifts. Maker City Holiday Gift Guide with SoKno Sourdough’ …. The Maker City has...
WATE
East Tennessee students showcase their art at regional exhibit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Museum of Art is preparing to house the 17th Annual East Tennessee Regional Art Exhibition this month. “It never ceases to amaze me where the talent is. There are so many gifted children who are interested in the arts, and it thrills my heart to see it continue,” said Stan Hillard, who is on the panel of judges.
Second Crumbl Cookies location in Knoxville announces grand opening
After opening their first store in Knoxville earlier this year, Crumbl Cookies has announced a grand opening date for their second location in the area.
WATE
Military dogs celebrated and remembered in Knoxville
Right now about 1,600 dogs are serving in the military according to the Department of Defense. Sunday at Pellissippi State Community College was a day to celebrate those veteran dogs as well as remember the ones who served our country. Military dogs celebrated and remembered in Knoxville. Right now about...
WATE
Flu activity in Knox County
A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels. A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels.
WATE
A tasty, healthy way to celebrate the holiday's
The University of Tennessee graduate student went viral on social media after showing her sugar-free baking. The University of Tennessee graduate student went viral on social media after showing her sugar-free baking. Pigeon Forge family escaped house fire due to smoke …. Pigeon Forge Fire Department Chief Tony Watson is...
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
WATE
Two meteor showers continue this week
This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues. Pigeon Forge family escaped house fire due to smoke …. Pigeon Forge Fire Department Chief Tony Watson is touting the importance of smoke alarms as part...
wvlt.tv
How you can help East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has closed nearly 80 cases and taken several fugitives off the street thanks to tipsters in the community. With each good tip, money is awarded, but where does the reward money come from?. Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers...
wvlt.tv
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
fox17.com
Tennessee lodge shares taste of winter after 1" snowfall, temps of 11 degrees
Gatlinburg, Tenn.--A Tennessee lodge has shared photos of winter weather at one of the highest locations in the state. LeConte Lodge falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sitting at 6,360 feet, the lodge sits atop the third highest peak in the Smokies.
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
Roane State plants memorial tree in honor of geology professor
A tree has been planted on Roane State Community College's campus in memory of a professor who died earlier this year.
Military dogs celebrated, remembered during march at Pellissippi State
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Right now about 1,600 dogs are serving in the military according to the Department of Defense. Sunday at Pellissippi State Community College was a day to celebrate those veteran dogs as well as remember the ones who served our country. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) War Dog Memorial March had […]
Parents concerned as flu season hits East TN earlier this year
Flu season is hitting East Tennessee about a month earlier than usual, Knox County health officials say.
KFD: SUV damaged after fire in Knoxville parking garage
An SUV was on fire in a downtown Knoxville parking garage on Tuesday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.
WATE
Knoxville bakery giving diabetics a chance to enjoy more foods
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At Inny’s Bake Shop in Knoxville the treats are decadent, and the food is rich in flavor. But there is something that is missing. It’s not the taste — it’s the carbs. Owner Irum Mahmood was working from home during the...
Knox County hopes new roundabout in Hardin Valley improves safety
A roundabout in Hardin Valley is open after several months of construction.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
Maker City Holiday Gift Guide and Marketplace kicks off shopping season
The Maker City has opened its third annual Holiday Gift Guide and Monday Marketplace. The Maker City Holiday Gift Guide is a collection from more than 400 of The Maker City Directory. The guide is broken into several categories.
