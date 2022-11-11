ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Maker City Holiday Gift Guide with SoKno Sourdough' Stephanie Carlson

The Maker City has opened its third annual Holiday Gift Guide and Monday Marketplace. While both started during the COVID-19 pandemic, the online tradition has continued as a way to give shoppers easy access locally-made gifts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee students showcase their art at regional exhibit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Museum of Art is preparing to house the 17th Annual East Tennessee Regional Art Exhibition this month. “It never ceases to amaze me where the talent is. There are so many gifted children who are interested in the arts, and it thrills my heart to see it continue,” said Stan Hillard, who is on the panel of judges.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Military dogs celebrated and remembered in Knoxville

WATE

Flu activity in Knox County

A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

A tasty, healthy way to celebrate the holiday's

The University of Tennessee graduate student went viral on social media after showing her sugar-free baking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Two meteor showers continue this week

This week the Taurid meteor shower and the Leonid meteor shower continues.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

How you can help East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has closed nearly 80 cases and taken several fugitives off the street thanks to tipsters in the community. With each good tip, money is awarded, but where does the reward money come from?. Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Military dogs celebrated, remembered during march at Pellissippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Right now about 1,600 dogs are serving in the military according to the Department of Defense. Sunday at Pellissippi State Community College was a day to celebrate those veteran dogs as well as remember the ones who served our country. The Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) War Dog Memorial March had […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN

