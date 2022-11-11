Read full article on original website
Related
tigermedianet.com
TODAY: THM Travel Club sponsors Warming Heads, Hearts and Hands
This afternoon, the Fort Hays State University THM Travel Club is sponsoring Warming Heads, Hearts, and Hands in an attempt to collect 150 hats, scarfs, and gloves for four Hays Elementary Schools. The volunteer shifts are one hour long, starting at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m. The event is taking place at the Dollar Tree, located at 2918 Vine Street in Hays and all are welcome to volunteer and/or donate.
tigermedianet.com
Five earn football honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State had five players named to the 2022 All-MIAA Football Team, released by the conference office on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The Tigers had one first-team, once second-team, and three third-team selections. Manny Ramsey received first-team honors at wide receiver. Ramsey is now a...
tigermedianet.com
Six wrestlers place in South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D. – The Fort Hays State wrestling team competed at the Dakota Wesleyan Open on Saturday (Nov. 12). Six Tigers placed at their individual weights, including one second-place, two fourth-place, one fifth-place, and two sixth-place finishers. Tereus Henry brought home the best finish for the Tigers claiming second...
tigermedianet.com
Football ends season with loss at Pitt State
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg State became the third MIAA school to complete a perfect regular season since the 11 conference-game model was adopted in 2014, joining Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri State, by topping Fort Hays State 35-14 on Saturday (Nov. 12). The Gorillas moved to 11-0 and prepare for the NCAA playoffs, while the Tigers finished their season at 3-8. Fort Hays State produced the first score with a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. Jack Dawson scrambled along the right sideline and dove for the pylon on a 10-yard run, putting the Tigers up 7-0 after a 12-play, 67-yard drive. The Gorillas responded with a 12-play drive of their own, going 59 yards to pick up a 2-yard touchdown run by Caleb Lewis. Both drives chewed up over 12 total minutes on the clock and the score was knotted at 7-7 after one quarter.
tigermedianet.com
Men’s basketball starts season 1-1
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – Fort Hays State picked up its first win of the 2022-23 season on Saturday (Nov. 12) with a 58-49 win over Arkansas Tech. The Tigers moved to 1-1 on the season, while the Wonder Boys dropped to 0-2. Fort Hays State trailed only a couple of times early in the first half before overtaking Arkansas Tech with a 7-0 burst for a 13-9 lead. The Tigers held onto the lead the remainder of the first half, leading by as many as nine at 23-14 before the Wonder Boys closed the first half on an 8-2 run to make the halftime margin 25-22.
Comments / 0