PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg State became the third MIAA school to complete a perfect regular season since the 11 conference-game model was adopted in 2014, joining Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri State, by topping Fort Hays State 35-14 on Saturday (Nov. 12). The Gorillas moved to 11-0 and prepare for the NCAA playoffs, while the Tigers finished their season at 3-8. Fort Hays State produced the first score with a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. Jack Dawson scrambled along the right sideline and dove for the pylon on a 10-yard run, putting the Tigers up 7-0 after a 12-play, 67-yard drive. The Gorillas responded with a 12-play drive of their own, going 59 yards to pick up a 2-yard touchdown run by Caleb Lewis. Both drives chewed up over 12 total minutes on the clock and the score was knotted at 7-7 after one quarter.

