TCU clinched its berth in the Big 12 Conference Championship at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3 with a 17-10 win over Texas this past weekend. The No. 4 ranked Horned Frogs remain two games ahead in the conference standings as Kansas State, Baylor and the Longhorns battle for the second spot in the title game. After this weekend’s results in the Big 12, who moved closer and who moved further back in the conference standings?

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO