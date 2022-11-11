Read full article on original website
Far-Right Republican Who Called For 'More Gallows' Wonders If GOP Had A Messaging Problem
In light of Kari Lake's loss, an Arizona state senator appears to have had an epiphany about Republicans' "echo chamber."
Biden speaks with Polish president after report of deadly Russian missile strike
President Biden has spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda, as US officials were working with Polish authorities to gather information after reports that Russian missiles had struck Polish territory, killing two civilians on Tuesday. President Joe Biden spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland from Bali early Wednesday local time, according to the White House.Russia denied it had fired the missiles into Poland, calling the claims a “provocation”.The explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, came following Russian missile attacks directed at Ukrainian territory as part of an escalation following the Russian withdrawal...
Judge blocks Title 42 limits at border
Court says that policy restricting immigration due to the pandemic is outdated.
Bipartisan Senate report finds medical mistreatment of women in detention centers
A bipartisan Senate report found that women at a Georgia detention center were abused through “unnecessary gynecological procedures,” sometimes without their consent, by a doctor who was allegedly improperly vetted. The 18-month investigation, conducted by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), revealed the findings in a hearing Tuesday.
Judge strikes down Title 42 policy blocking asylum seekers
A federal judge on Tuesday vacated the Title 42 policy that allowed border agents to rapidly expel migrants without letting them seek asylum, toppling a Trump-era policy embraced by the Biden administration. D.C. federal district court Judge Emmet Sullivan found the policy violated the Administrative Procedures Act, striking down the controversial policy and blocking the […]
Israeli liberals fear new government will undo gains
Israel's outgoing governing coalition fears progressive policies it adopted will be rolled back by the new conservative coalition.
Judge overturns Georgia's ban on abortion around 6 weeks
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted three years ago and was therefore void. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling took effect immediately statewide, though the state attorney general’s office said it filed an appeal. The ban had been in effect since July. The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, which represented doctors and advocacy groups that had asked McBurney to throw out the law, said it expects abortions past six weeks of pregnancy to resume Wednesday at some clinics. Their lawsuit, filed in July, sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by forcing pregnancy and childbirth on women in the state. McBurney did not rule on that claim.
White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Congress for billions more in funding this year to address COVID-19 and the ongoing war in Ukraine, suggesting lawmakers attach it to a spending bill that must pass before Dec. 16. The $9 billion request for COVID-19 operations and nearly $38 billion in additional relief for Ukraine […] The post White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
