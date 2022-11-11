Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Related
Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball
After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
Duke basketball: Dariq Whitehead advances another step toward debut
It sounds unlikely that Duke basketball small forward Dariq Whitehead will suit up for the No. 7 Blue Devils' Champions Classic matchup against No. 6 Kansas in Indianapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. That said, an update from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer on Monday suggests the 6-foot-7, 220-pound five-star...
Brian's Breakdown: Jack Clark's seamless fit, Terquavion Smith seeing double
NC State men’s basketball is off to a 2-0 start with wins over two Top 250 KenPom teams. The competition hasn’t been stiff to start the season, obviously, although Campbell’s Princeton offense always provides a bit of a curveball to prepare for and defend against. It’s only...
Durham, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Durham. The Person High School basketball team will have a game with Riverside High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00. The GRACE Christian School basketball team will have a game with Durham Academy on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: The Bench Provides a Much-Needed Spark
During the 2021-2022 season, the UNC Basketball program ran with a very small and limited bench. This season should be very different. We have seen two games of the 2022-2023 version of UNC Basketball and already, the future is starting to take shape. Last season, Coach Hubert Davis had limited options to go to when the starters needed a minute or got in foul trouble. This year, Coach Davis has a number of options to go to.
Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena
After sitting atop the 2023 recruiting rankings for months, the Duke basketball recruiters now rank No. 2 in the country behind their Kentucky basketball counterparts. The Wildcats leapfrogged the Blue Devils via the announced commitment (and signing) from Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo ...
Mount Olive Tribune
Southern Wayne football coach dismissed
DUDLEY — Southern Wayne administrators have reportedly dismissed Frank Coston as head varsity football coach. The decision occurred last Tuesday. Coston guided the Saints to a 3-7 record, including a season-ending victory over county rival Charles B. Aycock. The five-point triumph snapped a 41-game skid in conference play. Since...
Duke basketball loses top recruiting ranking to blue blood rival
The Duke basketball program no longer holds the best recruiting class in 2023. It felt like it was just a matter of time before the Duke basketball program was overthrown for the top recruiting ranking in the Class of 2023, and that time officially came on Monday. Top ranked prospect...
thecharlottepost.com
Fayetteville State, Virginia Union in D2 football playoffs
Fayetteville State, Virginia Union in D2 football playoffs. Two CIAA teams in postseason for first time since 2017. Fayetteville State receiver David Baros (80) turns upfield against J.C. Smith defender Jordan Geter in an Oct. 22 CIAA football game at Eddie McGirt Field. Fayetteville State, which won the CIAA title game Nov. 12 with a 31-28 decision against Chowan, will play at Delta State (Miss.) Saturday in the NCAA Division II playoffs.
dukebasketballreport.com
A Great Piece About Duke, Kansas, John McClendon And The Secret Game
As Duke and Kansas prep for Tuesday’s game in the Champion’s Classic, ESPN’s Martenzie Johnson has a nice piece up on Kansas native John McClendon, the legendary coach and Kansas native who was at NCCU from 1941-1952. He’s in the Hall of Fame twice, once as a contributor and also as a coach, and was one of the most innovative coaches to ever roam the sidelines. He persuaded James Naismith to mentor him and credited Naismith for everything he did in basketball, which was a lot.
mountathletics.com
Tough Week for Women’s Basketball Concludes with Defeat at #10 N.C. State
RALEIGH, N.C. (November 13, 2022) – Completing a difficult first week of games, the Mount St. Mary's women's basketball team fell to the No. 10 ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum by an 86-38 final. Mount St. Mary's falls to 0-3 on the year, while N.C....
NCCU basketball Coach Levelle Moton announces affordable housing project in Heritage Park
"There's been so much cry for attention and devotion to affordable housing."
wbtw.com
College freshman dies on campus in Virginia; no foul play suspected
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A William & Mary University student died early Thursday morning in one of the residence halls, according to a message sent out to the campus community. The email, sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler, said that the William & Mary Police...
NBC12
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at UVA; suspect captured in Henrico
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players late Sunday was captured in Henrico County. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Culbreth Road at a parking garage behind the Drama building. Police say the shooting happened as students returned from a field trip.
jerryratcliffe.com
Former UVA football walk-on suspect in triple murder on campus
A shooting on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night has left three dead and two injured, school president Jim Ryan confirmed in a communication around 4 a.m. today. The suspect is a UVA student and a former walk-on running back on the 2018 team, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr....
gotodestinations.com
10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
Chesterfield hires consultant on fate of Southside Speedway
This Wednesday, a consultant's report on Southside Speedway could decide the fate of the historic track.
NBC 29 News
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle General District Court says it is working to get the paperwork from Henrico County in order to arraign Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in Albemarle County. Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, as well as using a handgun in the commission of a felony....
Charleston Man, Durham Leader
DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
southhillenterprise.com
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Announces New President
South Hill, VA (Nov. 9, 2022) – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the hospital’s long-term success.
Comments / 0