Hero homecoming: Soldier surprises daughter during Veterans Day assembly at Fort Wayne school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A soldier deployed for more than a year surprised his daughter during a Veterans Day assembly at a Fort Wayne school Friday.
The homecoming took place at Aspen Meadow Elementary.Inmates raise thousands of dollars to help veterans
A Northwest Allen County Schools spokesperson told WANE 15 that the girl thought her dad was supposed to return from a year-long deployment with the U.S. Army on Monday. Instead, he surprised her during the school’s Veterans Day assembly.
Take a look at the sweet reunion in the video above.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0