Hero homecoming: Soldier surprises daughter during Veterans Day assembly at Fort Wayne school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A soldier deployed for more than a year surprised his daughter during a Veterans Day assembly at a Fort Wayne school Friday.

The homecoming took place at Aspen Meadow Elementary.

A Northwest Allen County Schools spokesperson told WANE 15 that the girl thought her dad was supposed to return from a year-long deployment with the U.S. Army on Monday. Instead, he surprised her during the school’s Veterans Day assembly.

