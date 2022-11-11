ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Reggae band Rey Fresco performs live and an interview with Reggae on the Mountain founder

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Our News Channel 3-12 Morning Team sat down with "Reggae on the Mountain" organizer and founder Amit Gilad featuring a performance with featured reggae band Rey Fresco.

Reggae on the Mountain is a new event happening this month from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20 at the Live Oak Campground for three-days of music and mountain air.

