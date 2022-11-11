Read full article on original website
Related
Man walks into Atlanta fire station after shooting, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man walked into a fire station critically hurt from a shooting Monday. He walked into Fire Station 10 in southeast Atlanta with a gunshot wound just after 6:45 p.m., authorities said. The man, believed to be in his 30s, had managed...
atlantanewsfirst.com
7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
2 dead, 1 hurt in Henry County fire, officials say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Two people are dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a fire at their Stockbridge home Monday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Stockbridge police, along with the Henry County Fire Department, responded to the home at 112 Mimosa Dr. The surviving victim was taken to...
fox5atlanta.com
Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across neighborhoods in Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth. "Every other mailbox had one," said Lou Minor. Lou Minor was walking his dogs early Saturday morning when he saw...
Longhorn Steakhouse catches fire in Buckhead, restaurant evacuated, fire officials say
ATLANTA — A fire has broken out at a Longhorn Steakhouse off Piedmont Road in Buckhead, Atlanta Fire Department said. Firefighters responded to the chain restaurant around 8:09 p.m. Sunday night after there were reports of "large amounts of smoke" coming from the building, authorities said. After arriving, firefighters...
DeKalb store manager hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Slew of entering autos, thefts and shots fired at residents during theft at property
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto – Deputies took a report at a residence on...
fox5atlanta.com
Hundreds of antisemitic fliers found in several subdivisions
Neighbors expressing frustration and anger as hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend near mailboxes in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth.
Woman questioning how 3-year-old granddaughter received scratches at metro Atlanta day care
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local grandmother wants answers after she said her granddaughter got hurt at a local day care. A photo showed the scratches on the 3-year old’s neck. “It angered me. I’m going to be honest. It angered me, it really did,” said Tamika Saffo....
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Tucker (Tucker, GA)
According to the Georgia Police, a fatal crash was reported in Georgia. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road.
More jobs in Covington | Gov. Kemp announces new electric vertical aircraft manufacturing facility
COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Monday the addition of a new aircraft manufacturing facility coming to Georgia. Archer Aviation will create over 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years, according to the governor. The aerospace company which is based in Santa Clara, California currently...
fox5atlanta.com
‘Reckless’ driver doing donuts kills store employee in Tucker parking lot
TUCKER, Ga. - Police say a "reckless" driver struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road last week. FOX 5 has learned that man was an employee at a store inside the plaza, trying to stop the driver before someone got hurt.
Police: Driver doing doughnuts in parking lot left after hitting man who later died
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man doing doughnuts in a DeKalb County parking lot is facing more than just reckless driving charges. On Nov. 9, the driver was in the parking lot at Sprouts, located at 4310 Lavista Road in DeKalb County. That's when police say he was confronted by a concerned citizen. When the driver, only identified as a juvenile, attempted to leave the area, he hit 31-year-old James Spencer Feuerstein and left the scene. The man later died from his injuries.
After shooting kills 1 at Chick-fil-A in Vine City, residents speak out on safety concerns in neighborhood
ATLANTA — People living near a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood said they are unsure about their safety after another shooting took place on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest that claimed the life of a 21-year-old late Saturday night. "That's the terrible incident that happened. [There are]...
Man wanted for shooting detention officer, killing another at McDonough apartments arrested, US Marshals say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for a shooting that left a Henry County detention officer critically injured and another person dead on Nov. 4 at a McDonough apartment complex has been arrested, the US Marshals Service confirmed. The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas began just over...
21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says
ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend. According to Rome Police, a missing person's investigation began on the night of Nov. 12 after officers discovered an abandoned car in a ditch behind the levee at Heritage Park in Rome, Georgia. Officers were not able to find the driver of the car, and they followed up with family members.
Clayton County residents to get application help for emergency rental assistance funds
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — More help is on the way for Clayton County residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic who are struggling to pay rent. Saturday marks the first of several opportunities for residents to apply in person for emergency rental assistance funds to go towards rent and utilities.
2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say
PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
McDonough shooting update: Detention officer 'progressing,' 2nd victim IDed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Henry County authorities said it was thanks to the help of nearly a dozen agencies -- both within and outside the state -- that a man wanted for critically wounding a detention officer and fatally shooting another man was finally captured after spending more than a week on the run.
Part of highway late WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore drove to work renamed in her honor
ATLANTA — A section of a busy stretch of Atlanta road has been renamed in tribute to Channel 2′s beloved Jovita Moore. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Moore died in October 2021 of an aggressive form of brain cancer. Moore had been on...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0