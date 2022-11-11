ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

2 dead, 1 hurt in Henry County fire, officials say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Two people are dead and another is recovering in the hospital after a fire at their Stockbridge home Monday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Stockbridge police, along with the Henry County Fire Department, responded to the home at 112 Mimosa Dr. The surviving victim was taken to...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across neighborhoods in Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth. "Every other mailbox had one," said Lou Minor. Lou Minor was walking his dogs early Saturday morning when he saw...
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police: Driver doing doughnuts in parking lot left after hitting man who later died

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man doing doughnuts in a DeKalb County parking lot is facing more than just reckless driving charges. On Nov. 9, the driver was in the parking lot at Sprouts, located at 4310 Lavista Road in DeKalb County. That's when police say he was confronted by a concerned citizen. When the driver, only identified as a juvenile, attempted to leave the area, he hit 31-year-old James Spencer Feuerstein and left the scene. The man later died from his injuries.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says

ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend. According to Rome Police, a missing person's investigation began on the night of Nov. 12 after officers discovered an abandoned car in a ditch behind the levee at Heritage Park in Rome, Georgia. Officers were not able to find the driver of the car, and they followed up with family members.
ROME, GA
11Alive

2 babies killed in Pike County house fire, authorities say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 1-year-old children are dead following a house fire early Sunday morning in Pike County, authorities said. Very little information has been made available, but the sheriff's office confirmed the news on a social media post. Pike County firefighters said they responded to a home...
PIKE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy