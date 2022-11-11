Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
The Meta Layoffs Aren't Good for Employees, but They Might Be Good for the Company
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jason...
Motley Fool
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Caterpillar's performance isn't reflective of the consumer economy. Dow Inc. is a leading chemical company that offers a high-yield dividend. 3M's stock will divide investors, but it will get them talking. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Why Ammo Stock Is Plunging Today
Ammo matched expectations on earnings, but revenue was well short of consensus as the company tries to ramp up production in a new facility. The company also lowered full-year expectations and faces a number of supply chain headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today
China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Is Coinbase a Big Winner After the FTX Scandal?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will be talking about...
Motley Fool
Why China Stocks Tencent, NetEase, and Hello Group Were Gaining Today
U.S. President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time. China appears to be easing its strict COVID-19 policy and reversing its crackdown on the real estate sector. Chinese stocks remain risky, but offer significant upside after falling sharply this year. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
Is My Money Safe in the Bank in a Recession?
Hopefully, this will put your mind at ease. Banks take several steps to secure their customers' money. But a bank account isn't always the best place to keep your cash. If you have money to save for the long term, you may be better off investing it. For many of...
Motley Fool
Why Netflix Stock Soared Today
Bank of America Securities double-upgraded Netflix from “sell” to “buy,” setting the stock’s target price at $370 per share. Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich pointed to the company’s status as a global leader in a sector that still has a lot of growth left to explore.
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Are Still Dirt Cheap
United Parcel Service continues to reach its goals and reward shareholders. Chevron is an oil supermajor that can provide a strong passive income stream. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Okta Stock Crushed the Market on Tuesday
The online identity security services provider has rolled out a new product. It's a military version of its existing security platform. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
The share price dropped notably after the publication of third-quarter results. The clinical-stage biotech posted a net loss that was quite steep compared to the same quarter the previous year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Why SVB Financial Stock Was Up 9.2% on Tuesday
Some good economic news was offset by renewed geopolitical tensions. An analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities reiterated his overweight rating and price target for the bank. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why This Obscure Inflation Gauge Has Stock Markets Soaring
The Producer Price Index showed signs of easing inflationary pressures. If the PPI prompts the Fed to slow its pace of interest rate hikes, it could lead to further recovery from the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why Carnival Corporation Stock Bounced 8.4% Higher on Tuesday
A new inflation reading is giving investors hope the Federal Reserve won't keep raising rates long enough to send the economy into a recession. Lower rates also mean lower costs for Carnival's debt. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Oatly Group Stock Tasted Sour Today
A pair of prognosticators shaved their price targets on the specialty beverage maker. This came a day after third-quarter results were published. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Teladoc Health Stock Bumped Higher Today
The telehealth specialist announces a notable customer milestone. The news was encouraging, but tempered by the fact that the company's still losing money. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Datadog, MongoDB, and Atlassian Rallied Big Today
A lower-than-expected rise in the Producer Price Index sent growth stocks soaring. Big stock buys from famous investors in the third quarter didn't hurt either. One insider bought a huge amount of Datadog stock in early November. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Comments / 0