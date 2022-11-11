Read full article on original website
AHA News: How a Middle-of-the-Night Heart Attack at 40 Became Her Wake-Up Call
FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Intense chest pain awakened Natalie Latham from a deep sleep. Surely, she figured, it was from the spicy soup she'd eaten the night before. Natalie had worked a full day in her role as marketing director for a bank in Brandon, Mississippi, then took one of her sons to baseball practice. Afterward, they picked up dinner from one of their favorite restaurants. ...
seniorresource.com
How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
Healthline
Understanding the Difference Between a Heart Attack and a Cardiac Arrest
A heart attack and cardiac arrest are both life threatening medical emergencies. Recognizing the symptoms of each and knowing what actions to take can save a life. If a doctor told you your loved one had just experienced a heart attack rather than a cardiac arrest, would you be relieved or feel more worried? Would you know the difference between those two terms?
boldsky.com
Mild COVID Linked To Life-Threatening Blood Clots, Increased Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease; Study
The effects of COVID on the body are numerous, and according to experts, some of these effects may persist throughout a lifetime. According to a recent study, Covid-19 at any severity level is associated with a higher risk of dangerous blood clots that can form in the veins and travel to the heart, lungs, and other parts of the body, highlighting the pandemic's impact on cardiovascular disease rates [1].
Medical News Today
Heart failure: Iron buildup following a heart attack may be a cause, study finds
Researchers found that iron deposits following heart attack lead to the formation of fatty tissue in the heart, which causes chronic heart failure. They also found that drugs that remove iron may mitigate some symptoms of chronic heart failure. The findings from the study could pave the way toward treatments...
technologynetworks.com
Iron Linked to Chronic Heart Failure in Half of Heart Attack Survivors
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, PhD, of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about fifty percent of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the...
NIH Director's Blog
Scientists uncover a possible genetic tie between brain blood vessel damage and Alzheimer’s disease
High blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are risk factors that may raise a person’s chances of experiencing the type of brain blood vessel damage that often underlies strokes and other neurovascular disorders. A gene called FMNL2 may play a critical role in linking these factors to the brain damage seen in some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-funded study by Columbia University researchers.
Leg Artery Disease Can Lead to Amputation, But a Surgery May Help Prevent That
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors know a lot about the best ways to treat heart attacks and strokes, but until now they really didn’t have this kind of information for peripheral artery disease (PAD). Affecting as many as 10 million people in the United States, PAD...
Even a mild case of COVID can put you at higher risk for blood clots and death, according to a new study
A nurse checks for possible thrombus in the ICU of the Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal, Nov. 23, 2021, in Madrid. Loss of taste and smell. Fatigue. Brain fog. Ailments that can linger long after COVID have been well documented, and the list appears to be lengthening. Now scientists are adding...
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
Good News Network
Short Brisk Walks Instead of Long Strolls May Cut Risk of Heart Disease, Says Key Study of 88,000
When it comes to exercise, intensity is everything, and while a brisk daily 15-minute walk is enough to cut the risk of heart disease, a leisurely 30-minute stroll is not. Scientists studying data from heart-rate wearables say doing more exercise doesn’t do much to reduce your risk from cardiovascular conditions unless it is of at least moderate intensity.
Surgery may improve outcomes for patients with leg artery disease
Doctors know a lot about the best ways to treat heart attacks and strokes, but until now they really didn't have this kind of information for peripheral artery disease (PAD). Affecting as many as 10 million people in the United States, PAD is marked by a plaque buildup in the arteries of the legs, causing pain and trouble walking. More than 10% of people with PAD develop chronic limb-threatening ischemia, which increases their risk for amputation and death.
