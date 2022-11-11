ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kpcw.org

Deer Valley Snow Park proposal back next month

Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken shared an update on several development projects in town including the Deer Valley Snow Park proposal which will be back with the planning department in December. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie...
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Park City Education Foundation rolls out mental health and wellness program

Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Abby McNulty shared information about a new mental health and wellness program focused on helping students and educators. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Summit County Health shares flu forecast, urges shots and boosters

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant shared what we can expect this season when it comes to the flu. He urged everyone to get flu shots and Covid-19 boosters to protect not only yourself but others around you. Bondurant also gave insight into what was learned from the Covid-19 pandemic and how those lessons can be applied to keep everyone safe in the future.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Library event highlights youth mental health tips and tools

Parents, educators, mental health professionals and other interested adults are invited to the Park City Library Wednesday evening to learn more about mental health issues facing Summit County youth. The event is a joint effort between Summit County Behavioral Health, Live Like Sam, Webewell, and Mental Wellness Alliance. Speakers will...
PARK CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

Salt Lake County Dismissed Lawsuit Filed By Teens

(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Salt Lake County judge has dismissed a lawsuit regarding Utah’s fossil fuel policies. A group of teenagers filed the suit against the state, claiming that fossil fuel policies harm their health and violate their constitutional rights. Judge Robert Faust dismissed the suit yesterday. Faust said the teenagers have “a valid concern” but this issue needs to be taken up by the legislative branch.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
travelawaits.com

19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers

My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Deputy with Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office dies in weekend crash

LEHI, Utah — A deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash. According to Lehi Police, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joel Baker was in uniform and on his way to his scheduled shift at the Salt Lake County Jail when the crash occurred.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

The Rapidly Changing Face of Downtown Salt Lake City

Downtown Salt Lake City — The new Hyatt Regency has become a new crown jewel of Salt Lake City, resting beside the Salt Palace Convention Center. A block to the east, on Main Street, the former Pantages Theater has been sadly demolished. Soon to be rising in its place will be a 45-story luxury apartment tower funded by the Hines Corporation ― which has just over $90 billion in their real estate portfolio. The tower will be across the street from Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater, where Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, KeyBank, and Wells Fargo occupy substantial real estate, all surrounding the glorious City Creek Center Mall featuring Tiffany and Michael Kors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Illuminating Salt Lake drone show combines art, light and technology

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's sixth annual light art and creative technology festival illuminated the sky and wowed attendees Friday night in Salt Lake City's first-ever public drone show. About 150 synchronized drones flew 400 feet in the air above the Salt Lake City-County Building, moving through various choreographed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

