Suzanne Harrison declares victory in the Salt Lake County Council Dist. B race
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Democrat Suzanne Harrison declared victory in the Salt Lake County Council at-large B race on Monday, Nov. 14. The latest ballot results show Harrison leading Republican Richard Snelgrove by 31,948 votes, which is a 10.16% advantage that the councilmember-elect said “would be extremely difficult to overcome with the remaining ballots.” […]
kpcw.org
Deer Valley Snow Park proposal back next month
Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken shared an update on several development projects in town including the Deer Valley Snow Park proposal which will be back with the planning department in December. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie...
kpcw.org
Park City Education Foundation rolls out mental health and wellness program
Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Abby McNulty shared information about a new mental health and wellness program focused on helping students and educators. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
Park Record
Main Street opposes renewal of Park City’s contract with the Silly Market
The Park Silly Sunday Market and the brick-and-mortar businesses along Main Street in the 15 years since the debut of the open-air bazaar have attempted to reach compromises about a list of issues, but the sides have never seemed to be in complete agreement. The Silly Market sees the event...
kpcw.org
Tokyo-trained couple creating ramen to warm the soul in Park City
Owners CC and Mike Harrison opened Hana Ramen Bar with one goal in mind, to serve up the best soul warming ramen possible. CC and Mike, ramen chef who trained under legendary Chef Koitani from Tokyo, shared how they are making food to warm the soul. Roger is a retired...
buildingsaltlake.com
City to reveal its anti-displacement strategy this week at Planning Commission
Even as they continue to author pro-growth legislation, both the Mendenhall Administration and the City Council have expressed unease about the rise in rents that has pushed across Salt Lake City from east to west. As what used to be ‘Downtown rates’ spread to central city and the west side,...
kjzz.com
Hockey teams remember former player killed in Utah rock climbing incident
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah hockey community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a rock climbing incident that killed 21-year-old Emmalynn Thair Herbstritt of Salt Lake City. Grand County deputies said the woman was located at Morning Glory Arch at approximately 1:45 p.m. on...
kpcw.org
Summit County Health shares flu forecast, urges shots and boosters
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant shared what we can expect this season when it comes to the flu. He urged everyone to get flu shots and Covid-19 boosters to protect not only yourself but others around you. Bondurant also gave insight into what was learned from the Covid-19 pandemic and how those lessons can be applied to keep everyone safe in the future.
Library event highlights youth mental health tips and tools
Parents, educators, mental health professionals and other interested adults are invited to the Park City Library Wednesday evening to learn more about mental health issues facing Summit County youth. The event is a joint effort between Summit County Behavioral Health, Live Like Sam, Webewell, and Mental Wellness Alliance. Speakers will...
Gephardt Daily
Law enforcement community mourns loss of Salt Lake County sheriff’s deputy killed in Lehi crash
LEHI, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy killed in a crash with a cement truck while commuting to work early Saturday morning. Deputy Joel Baker was killed “in a tragic auto accident in the early...
Gephardt Daily
American Fork police ask for help finding boys last seen in Beaver County
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork police are asking the public’s help locating three local boys last seen on Oct. 29. The boys’ last known location was in Beaver County. Police believe they may have been headed to southern Utah, where they...
midutahradio.com
Salt Lake County Dismissed Lawsuit Filed By Teens
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Salt Lake County judge has dismissed a lawsuit regarding Utah’s fossil fuel policies. A group of teenagers filed the suit against the state, claiming that fossil fuel policies harm their health and violate their constitutional rights. Judge Robert Faust dismissed the suit yesterday. Faust said the teenagers have “a valid concern” but this issue needs to be taken up by the legislative branch.
travelawaits.com
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
kslnewsradio.com
Deputy with Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office dies in weekend crash
LEHI, Utah — A deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash. According to Lehi Police, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joel Baker was in uniform and on his way to his scheduled shift at the Salt Lake County Jail when the crash occurred.
utahstories.com
The Rapidly Changing Face of Downtown Salt Lake City
Downtown Salt Lake City — The new Hyatt Regency has become a new crown jewel of Salt Lake City, resting beside the Salt Palace Convention Center. A block to the east, on Main Street, the former Pantages Theater has been sadly demolished. Soon to be rising in its place will be a 45-story luxury apartment tower funded by the Hines Corporation ― which has just over $90 billion in their real estate portfolio. The tower will be across the street from Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater, where Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase, KeyBank, and Wells Fargo occupy substantial real estate, all surrounding the glorious City Creek Center Mall featuring Tiffany and Michael Kors.
American Fork brothers missing for more than 2 weeks could be in southern Utah
Police are searching for three missing siblings out of American Fork who were believed to be headed to southern Utah.
How great a start is it for Utah's snowpack?
A good sign the ski season started early is when the annual pre-season press conference to the coming season happens when resorts are open.
Community, family, friends remember Utah icon at public memorial
A Utah icon was honored at a public memorial this Thursday, Nov. 11. Valter Nassi, owner of the Salt Lake City restaurant, Valter's Osteria, died back in September at the age of 76.
ksl.com
Illuminating Salt Lake drone show combines art, light and technology
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's sixth annual light art and creative technology festival illuminated the sky and wowed attendees Friday night in Salt Lake City's first-ever public drone show. About 150 synchronized drones flew 400 feet in the air above the Salt Lake City-County Building, moving through various choreographed...
