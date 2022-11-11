Read full article on original website
Canadian Voice Actor for Bugs Bunny, Space Jam, Gets New Show ‘Stay Tooned’
Canadian voice actor Eric Bauza will be hosting an upcoming six-part CBC Gem series Stay Tooned that looks at how some of the world’s biggest animated series have shaped society. Making the announcement official via his Instagram page, Bauza says that the show will “take viewers on a deep...
‘Chappelle’s Show’ Characters Invade Westeros in ‘House of the Dragon’ Sketch on ‘SNL’
Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, marking his third appearance since he made his first trip to the late-night sketch comedy series in 2016. Chappelle opened the show with a monologue that touched on the recent controversies surrounding Kanye West and Kyrie Irving. “Kanye got in so much...
The Andy Griffith Show opening scene is not what you think
There is a secret that is not well known regarding the opening scene of The Andy Griffith Show which ran on CBS from 1960-1968. The theme song whistle is engrained in the hearts and minds of loyal fans who have kept the series on the air every year since it ended via syndication, reruns, and streaming services. Little Opie Taylor (Ron Howard) next to his dad Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) as they are about to go fishing brings back memories for many long-time viewers of a day when life was simple.
The Cast Of The Original ‘MacGyver’ Then And Now 2022
His mind is the ultimate weapon. The guy who once said, “If I had some duct tape, I could fix that,” that’s guy who people tuned in to watch for seven years, from 1985 to 1992. MacGyver followed secret agent Richard Dean Anderson as the titular MacGyver, who used his scientific knowledge and inventive thinking to solve complex situations. This show taught young people the importance of science and creativity over the colorful violence so often used in media. With the Fonz himself as an executive producer, he and his partner John Rich hit the jackpot with this one, aided by a strong cast for MacGyver.
Denise Richards Dishes About Parenting & Adoption
Actress and model Denise Richards joins Marc on set to talk about parenting and adoption.
Brec Bassinger Reveals ‘Stargirl’ Shot Two Finales & Teases What Season 4 Would Have Been Like
Brec Bassinger is opening up about the final season of DC’s Stargirl and revealed that there were two endings shot in case of cancellation. In addition, she talked about what Season 4 could have been like. “Geoff [Johns] was so smart because obviously there’s been a lot of changes in the CW and the Warner Brothers this past year, so the future of any show was not quite certain and because of that, he went the extra mile and shot two different endings, because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks,” Bassinger said on the...
Antoine Fuqua on Whether Will Smith’s Slap Impacted Plans to Release Slavery Drama ‘Emancipation’
Before 2022 ends, Will Smith’s slavery drama Emancipation is hitting select cinemas and Apple TV+. Despite the controversy surrounding Smith after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, director Antoine Fuqua is pushing forward with the release of Emancipation. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Fuqua shared...
Baz Luhrmann And ‘Elvis’ DoP Mandy Walker On Supporting Ukraine, Recreating Famous Elvis Presley Performances & Rumors Of An Extended ‘Elvis’ Directors Cut — Camerimage
Baz Luhrmann brought his Elvis roadshow to Poland Monday evening with a thunderous screening of the music biopic at the Camerimage film festival, followed by a raucous Q&A alongside his longtime DoP Mandy Walker. However, when Luhrmann spoke to Deadline the next day, he cut a more somber figure. Dressed in all black, Luhrmann was in a self-reflective mode after spending the day with a group of young Ukrainian refugees who now call the city of Torun, the festival’s main hub, home. “It was unexpectedly very emotional,” Luhrmann said sporting a bedazzled heart-shaped brooch in the colors of Ukrainian yellow and blue...
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
Travis Scott Is Producing a DJ Screw Biopic for Columbia Pictures
Twenty-two years after DJ Screw’s death, Columbia Pictures is developing a biopic about the Screwed Up Click leader, who in the ‘90s made a name for himself in the Houston hip-hop scene by selling mixtapes and mastering his lean-inspired sound. And now none other than Travis Scott has...
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Starring Margot Robbie Has Been Axed, Actress Says
Disney has pulled the plug on its Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff led by Margot Robbie. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” Robbie said in a new interview with Vanity Fair.
Watch the Video for James Reid’s “Lie to Me” f/ Destiny Rogers
James Reid returns with the official video for “Lie to Me” featuring Destiny Rogers. The Filipino-Australian actor, singer, songwriter, and record producer released his third album Lovescene on Oct. 13. The video for “Lie to Me” follows the song’s narrative of Reid and Rogers being attracted to the...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Earns Biggest November Debut Ever With $180 Million
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has scored the biggest November debut ever. Variety reports sequel to 2018’s Black Panther earned $180 million at the domestic box office this weekend. Overseas, it earned an additional $150 million from 50 territories, bringing its worldwide total to $330 million. The previous November record was set in 2013 by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which took home $158 million.
Black Star Performs “So Be It” and “The Main Thing Is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing” During ‘SNL’ Debut
Black Star made another career milestone on SNL. Earlier this year, the duo of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey released their second album No Fear of Time on Luminary, which was their first piece of new music in 24 years after their seminal album Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star in 1998. Talib and Yasiin are also creators of the thought-provoking The Midnight Miracle podcast on Luminary, hosted by the pair with Chappelle.
