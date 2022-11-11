Brec Bassinger is opening up about the final season of DC’s Stargirl and revealed that there were two endings shot in case of cancellation. In addition, she talked about what Season 4 could have been like. “Geoff [Johns] was so smart because obviously there’s been a lot of changes in the CW and the Warner Brothers this past year, so the future of any show was not quite certain and because of that, he went the extra mile and shot two different endings, because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks,” Bassinger said on the...

