IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
IGN
Norse Myth Expert Reacts to God of War Ragnarok
We got Jackson Crawford, a Norse mythology expert and media consultant for projects like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, back on IGN to react to the newly released God of War Ragnarok!. From Odin's modern interpretation, to Thor's powerlifter body, shapeshifiting, prophecies and so much more, Jackon Crawford's Norse mythology expertise breaks...
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok: Which Weapon and Skills to Upgrade First
God of War Ragnarok arms Kratos with both the Leviathan Axe and his Blades of Chaos, but which weapon should you focus on upgrading, and which skills should you pick? The latter, the Blades of Chaos, were obtained in God of War (2018), too, but they were picked up way late into the game which meant that players had already invested plenty of time and experience into the Leviathan Axe, so upgrading one or the other wasn't as much of a dilemma. That's not the case in God of War Ragnarok, but after spending plenty of hours with the game, we've got some insights on which weapon is best to start dumping points into.
ComicBook
wegotthiscovered.com
From Olympus to Asgard, how well do you know Kratos, the God of War?
With God of War Ragnarok finally out in the wild and in the hands of gamers, we finally see the continuation of the tale of the titular God as he deals with the fallout of God of War (2018) while juggling the responsibilities of fathering an increasingly curious teenager. It’s...
ComicBook
IGN
gameskinny.com
God of War: Ragnarok — Secret of the Sands Favor Walkthrough Guide
Here's how to complete the Secret of the Sands Favor in God of War: Ragnarok. God of War: Ragnarok is chock full of side content, some of the best of which are the various Favors you'll take on as side quests. In Alfheim's The Strond, Atreus will mention hearing a beast in pain somewhere out in the wastes. Being the good and decent animal lover he is, he asks Kratos to investigate, and the old curmudgeon agrees (well, if you want to investigate, that is).
dexerto.com
ComicBook
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Update 2.02 Out on PS5 and PS4, Patch Notes Revealed
Developer Santa Monica Studio has recently pushed out a new update for God of War Ragnarok across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Since launching close to a week ago, Ragnarok has already found a massive audience across both PlayStation consoles. And while the game was released in a state that seemingly didn't contain too many bugs, Santa Monica Studio is looking to improve the overall experience with this new patch.
How to solve the God of War Ragnarok water puzzles to open the gates
The God of War Ragnarok geyser water wheel puzzles can be confusing
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap for Season 01
Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 roadmap for everything new that's dropping in Season 01
All God of War Ragnarok Muspelheim Seeds and how to find them
How to find the Seed Halves to access the Muspelheim Crucible in God of War Ragnarok
wegotthiscovered.com
Gamespot
Sony's Santa Monica Studio continues to lead with 'God of War Ragnarök'
Santa Monica Studio was once a champion for weird and odd games that would come to the PlayStation platform. Today, it's all 'God of War.'
ComicBook
ComicBook
ComicBook
