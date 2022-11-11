ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

75-year-old veteran gets free home improvements on Veteran’s Day

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfBE1_0j7b0OKQ00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Helen Tucker is 75-years-old. She now lives in Colorado Springs but not before serving 19 years in the U.S. Navy as an electronic technician.

Now, as she's settled into her home, it requires updates. New floors, new fixtures, a new Ring doorbell for security. The non-profit Rebuilding Together Colorado and Lockheed Martin partnered Friday to do the repairs for Helen, free of charge.

Rebuilding Together Colorado was formerly known as Rebuilding Together Metro Denver, until working on Helen's home. Friday was their first time working on a project in the Springs, but it certainly won't be their last. They help all low-income families but prioritize the elderly, veterans, and those with disabilities.

Helen comes from a long line of service men and women. Her father, siblings, and even grandson served. Helen is a first-generation Italian-American. Helen told KRDO, "When the war started -- Papa said, 'I'm an American, I fight.'"

She took this mentality into her own life. She said she is grateful for the work being done to her beautiful home but the volunteers said they are the ones with the true gratitude.

“Today being Veterans Day — it’s an opportunity to give back. And it’s just amazing. As a veteran myself — we understand the importance of taking care of your brother and sister," Carlos Arcila with Lockheed Martin said.

The post 75-year-old veteran gets free home improvements on Veteran’s Day appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Salvation Army looking for Bell Ringers in El Paso County for Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salvation Army is recruiting bell ringers for their Red Kettle Campaign. Friday, Nov. 18 is the kickoff. There will be 60 red kettle locations across El Paso County by Black Friday ranging from businesses such as Walgreens, Safeway, Walmart, and more. The Salvation Army is hoping to raise $200,000 The post Salvation Army looking for Bell Ringers in El Paso County for Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Airport shuttle service now in Pueblo area to Colorado Springs, Denver airports

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, Pueblo residents! An airport shuttle service is expanding further into southern Colorado. 11 News spoke with Groome Transportation, which is launching 11 daily round trips from the Pueblo area to the Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport Monday, in addition to its original 20 round trips daily between Colorado Springs and Denver airports.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman who was a captain in the Air Force is dead following a head-on crash along I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The law enforcement agency shared some details of the crash that happened in Geary County on Nov. 12 at about 3 in the morning. Early into the investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol believes a vehicle driven by John Wagnaar III was traveling westbound in the eastbound passing lane of the highway. The second car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane, driven by 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist identified after crash in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified. On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs breaks record for traffic deaths in one year with fatal Monday night crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs has now broken the record for traffic deaths in a single year after another pedestrian was killed Monda night. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were notified that a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on S. Academy Blvd. around 9:30 p.m. CSPD said The post Colorado Springs breaks record for traffic deaths in one year with fatal Monday night crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Red Leg Brewing Co. honoring and celebrating veterans all weekend long

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Veterans Day may technically be over but one local business is keeping the celebration going all weekend long. Red Leg Brewing Co. in Colorado Springs has a whole weekend of veterans activities. The first of which is the 'Send a Card' event happening Saturday afternoon. From 12 to 4 p.m. The post Red Leg Brewing Co. honoring and celebrating veterans all weekend long appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Controversial development plan in Black Forest being considered Tuesday by El Paso County commissioners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County commissioners are trying to do what the county's planning commission recently could not; agree on whether to approve a preliminary plan to build hundreds of homes and a luxury resort hotel at the existing Flying Horse North subdivision in Black Forest. KRDO More than 100 people crammed The post Controversial development plan in Black Forest being considered Tuesday by El Paso County commissioners appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man accused of killing teen coworker pleads not guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 28-year-old man accused of killing his high school coworker pleaded not guilty Tuesday in court. In June, the body of 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw was found in the backroom of a Colorado Springs Walgreens. Her accused killer, 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, was found and taken into custody by Colorado State Patrol The post Colorado Springs man accused of killing teen coworker pleads not guilty appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo police give out Thanksgiving food baskets

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) distributed several Thanksgiving holiday food baskets to many families in the community in partnership with Walmart Sunday, Nov. 13. PPD gave a special thanks to Walmart Pueblo on Dillon Drive, Pueblo Parks and Recreation, PPD officers and PPD volunteers for making the event successful.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Old Stage murder: “Put two bullets in and kill him”

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An arrest affidavit shows the murder of a man whose body was discovered off of Old Stage Road in June 2022 followed a kidnapping plot by four people, all of whom have been arrested. The arrest affidavit for 23-year-old Ector Sarabia-Cabrera is in reference to the murder of Manuel Hernandez-Uribe, whose body […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Honoring veterans this holiday season

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Showing appreciation for our veterans doesn’t have to end on Veterans Day. Ent Credit Union is teaming up with Colorado Honor to make sure veterans are not forgotten this holiday season. Their goal is to make sure every veteran buried at Colorado’s three National Cemeteries; Fort Logan, Fort Lyon and Pikes Peak […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Single-vehicle crash kills Pueblo West man

It's time to dink, pass and serve it up at Colorado Springs' newest indoor pickleball arena. Springs Pickleball is helping you keep the game going even as the weather gets colder. Tips to help our teens be more grateful. Tips to help our teens be more grateful. Brooklyn’s on Boulder...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested after deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash at N. Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Monday night in East Colorado Springs, according to police. Around 8 p.m., police responded to the intersection of N. Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard for an auto-pedestrian traffic accident. At the scene, police learned a man was crossing The post Man arrested after deadly auto vs. pedestrian crash at N. Powers Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More than 170 different employers to be featured at Community and Veterans Job Fair this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting a Community and Veterans Job Fair on Thursday for those transitioning out of the military, Guard and Reserve members, veterans and their spouses, and family members. More than 170 employers from several different industries will be at the event. “We look forward to The post More than 170 different employers to be featured at Community and Veterans Job Fair this week appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy