75-year-old veteran gets free home improvements on Veteran’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Helen Tucker is 75-years-old. She now lives in Colorado Springs but not before serving 19 years in the U.S. Navy as an electronic technician.

Now, as she's settled into her home, it requires updates. New floors, new fixtures, a new Ring doorbell for security. The non-profit Rebuilding Together Colorado and Lockheed Martin partnered Friday to do the repairs for Helen, free of charge.

Rebuilding Together Colorado was formerly known as Rebuilding Together Metro Denver, until working on Helen's home. Friday was their first time working on a project in the Springs, but it certainly won't be their last. They help all low-income families but prioritize the elderly, veterans, and those with disabilities.

Helen comes from a long line of service men and women. Her father, siblings, and even grandson served. Helen is a first-generation Italian-American. Helen told KRDO, "When the war started -- Papa said, 'I'm an American, I fight.'"

She took this mentality into her own life. She said she is grateful for the work being done to her beautiful home but the volunteers said they are the ones with the true gratitude.

“Today being Veterans Day — it’s an opportunity to give back. And it’s just amazing. As a veteran myself — we understand the importance of taking care of your brother and sister," Carlos Arcila with Lockheed Martin said.

