Arizona State

Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals 2022: Brook Taverner, Asos, Net-A-Porter, AllSaints and more

By Louise Whitbread
 3 days ago

The biggest shopping event of the year is back. If your winter wardrobe is looking a little bare, it’s time to take advantage of Black Friday savings to invest in some new trousers, shirts, dresses and jackets.

Accessories are also included in the sale, with fantastic deals on bags and jewellery from big-name brands such as Coach and Monica Vinader. In fashion, impressive savings include labels and brands such as AllSaints, Asos, Joules, Reformation and plenty more.

To save you from sifting through thousands of deals, though, we’ve created extensive Black Friday shopping guides to help navigate the sale frenzy.

Read on to find out everything you need know about the clothing, accessories and jewellery brands that will be offering the best savings this year, as well as the deals that are available to shop now – from Mango to Net-A-Porter.

Best Black Friday fashion and jewellery deals

Birkenstock Arizona leather sandals: Was £170, now £119, Net-a-porter.com

In the Net-a-Porter Black Friday sale, there’s 30 per cent off across its website, such as on these Birkenstock leather sandals. Down from £170 to £119, these iconic sandals feature two buckles and are made of lustrous black leather made to soften over time.

Brook Taverner 35in sleeve double cuff non-iron Dobby check 100 per cent cotton shirt: Was £44.95, now £17.95, Brooktaverner.co.uk

With suits receiving a £100 discount and knitwear, trousers and ties all included in the Black Friday sale, Brook Taverner is rising up on many a wish list when it comes to this year’s bargain bonanza. This Dobby check cotton shirt has a saving of 60 per cent or can be bought under the brand’s three shirts for £50 offer. Sounds like a bargain to us.

The North Face parka jacket: Was £340, now £279, Houseoffraser.com

House of Fraser has big discounts across fashion and jewellery in the lead-up to Black Friday, such as on this The North Face coat. The winter piece features recycled and insulating materials, an adjustable and removable hood and a water-repellent finish, perfect for cold days.

Missoma Lucy Williams square malachite necklace: Was £98, now £68.50, Missoma.com

Missoma is much loved for its classic takes on jewellery trends, all at relatively affordable prices. For Black Friday, you can save 30 per cent on everything (yes, everything) on the site. From necklaces to earrings, there’s a treasure trove of jewellery-box staples – but we particularly love this emerald-hued emblem necklace. A great alternative to a simple gold necklace, the malachite gemstone will add a touch of colour to your ensembles.

Mejuri dot chain bracelet: Was £200, now £160, Mejuri.com

Mejuri specialises in fine jewellry that’s affordable enough to buy as a gift to yourself. In the Black Friday sale, it’s better value than ever with 20 per cent off everything when you spend £100. This chic bracelet is made from 14k solid gold, so it will never oxidise and discolour your wrist. Wear it for day or for night and shine brighter as it catches the light.

Coach the Tabby bag, wine multi: Was £395, now £279, Houseoffraser.com

House of Fraser also has this tabby bag by Coach. Reduced from £395 to £279, this wine-coloured shoulder bag is a timeless statement piece worth investing in while it’s on sale. The perfect accompaniment for your night out yet roomy enough to hold all your daytime essentials, it’s a wardrobe staple for years to come.

Ugg maxi curly sliders, sand: Was £95, now £75, Office.co.uk

If slippers are on your Black Friday wish list, look no further than this saving on a pair of Ugg maxi sliders, courtesy of the huge Office sale. The cosy-looking slip-ons boast a sand-hued sheepskin upper and insole, as well as a rubber outsole for improved grip and durability. You can save 20 per cent on the WFH-hero slippers right now.

Monica Vinader gold snake chain necklace: Was £170, now £85, Monicavinader.com

In Monica Vinader’s Black Friday sale, some jewellery items have up to 50 per cent off. This classic, gold snake chain currently features a saving of 30 per cent, taking the price down to £119. Handmade from recycled 18ct gold vermeil, this is a necklace you will wear time and time again.

Mango structured fabric sweater: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Mango.com

Injecting some muted colour into your cold-weather closet, this sweater from Mango men is reduced by 20 per cent for Black Friday. Characterised by a rounded neck, wool composition and cable knit finish, the simple design is a winter-wardrobe winner.

AllSaints Balfern leather biker jacket: Was £319, now £223.30, AllSaints.com

In the AllSaints Black Friday sale, you can get 30 per cent off all items, including the brand’s iconic jackets, such as the best-selling Balfern leather biker jacket, reduced from £319 to £223.30. The jacket is fully lined, with metal hardware and soft leather, so is a perfect statement piece to add to your wardrobe for a more affordable price. In our review of another AllSaints leather jacket, our writer said: “There is a reason why AllSaints is the place to go on the high street for top-quality and durable leather jackets.”

AllSaints Hadley sequin dress: Was £199, now £139.30, AllSaints.com

Also in the AllSaints Black Friday sale is a selection of dresses, including this champagne-gold sequin number, which would be sure to turn heads this festive season. Reduced by 30 per cent, this dress is made from recycled fabric and is complete with a cowl neck and adjustable straps. It’s available in black , too.

Ted Baker Immie deep pink satin midi dress: Was £250, now £150, TedBaker.com

Shopping for a party dress that makes you feel invincible? Ted Baker has several options reduced in the Black Friday sale, with savings of £100 and more. This cape-sleeved satin midi dress perfectly combines feminine elegance with sex appeal. Made from pure satin, it’s sure to feel divine next to your skin.

The Frankie Shop Hailey cargo pants: Was £281.88, now £197.31, Net-a-porter.com

Net-A-Porter’s Black Friday sale features hundreds of savings on some of the hottest labels around, from The Frankie Shop and Ganni to Marni, Joseph and Nensi Dojaka. You can save nearly £100 on The Frankie Shop’s Hailey pants right now, which earned a spot in our round-up of the best cargo trousers . “The wide-leg cut is complemented by large pockets with equally oversized white buttons, while the fitted high waist gives the trousers their structure and shape,” our tester praised.

Lace & Beads midi dress: Was £85, now £59.50, Asos.com

Asos is also sharing deals of 20 per cent off or more ahead of Black Friday, such as on this exclusive midi dress by Lace & Beads. Reduced down to £68, this sparkly dress would be a showstopper at any upcoming Christmas party.

Oliver Bonas Alvina textured disc and pearl gold-plated hoop earrings: Was £42, now £18, Oliverbonas.com

You can also update your jewellery collection with Oliver Bonas’s early access to discounts across the site – we especially love this Alvina textured disc and pearl gold-plated hoop earrings. A playful take on the mixed metals and pearls trend, they’re perfect if you have multiple ear piercings and want to stack your jewellery.

What deals can we expect on fashion and jewellery in the 2022 sale?

In last year’s Black Friday sale, we reported on big savings from Uniqlo, Veja, Nike, Mango, H&M and Rixo, with most high-street retailers taking part, alongside luxury department stores such as Selfridges and Harvey Nichols. We suspect a similar crop will be offering deals this year. too.

AllSaints has announced a huge 30 per cent off across its entire site for Black Friday. It also has free standard delivery for all items, so this is the best time of year to grab one of its iconic leather jackets or an outfit for your Christmas party.

In Monica Vinader’s early Black Friday sale, it’s offering shoppers 30 per cent off everything, and up to 50 per cent off during special flash sales, which will begin at 8am each day.

Missoma is offering 30 per cent off for the first time for its Black Friday sale, which will take place from 22-27 November.

Net-a-Porter also has 30 per cent off across its website, meaning big savings on many high-end brands this Black Friday.

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

This year, Black Friday will take place on 25 November and, as always, extend across the weekend and into Cyber Monday on 28 November. However, every year we see brands and retailers launch deals earlier and earlier, so keep your eye peeled on IndyBest’s shopping guides to be first in the know when prices start being slashed.

It’s also the perfect opportunity to get all your Christmas shopping done, while saving simultaneously, not to mention stock up on household essentials that need replacing, such as vacuum cleaners , air fryers or coffee machines .

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the name for the final day of sale, which starts and finishes every year on the following Monday. It’s your last opportunity to shop some of the biggest savings all year before the Boxing Day sales, and if you missed out on products on your wishlist over Black Friday , you may just find even bigger discounts on Cyber Monday.

When will Black Friday deals begin to be made available?

Some retailers – we’re looking at you, Amazon – begin dropping deals as early as a month before the official Black Friday kick off date. However, demi-fine jewellery brand Monica Vinader has already shared details of its upcoming early-bird Black Friday sale.

If you subscribe to its newsletter , you can gain early access to its deals until 17 November, before the general public can shop from 18 to 29 November.

The Independent

Cyber Monday is finally here, and we’re busy sifting through an avalanche of deals dropping left, right and centre – with discounts on everything from TVs, laptops and gaming to tech, mattresses and home appliances.Black Friday discounts began rolling out earlier than ever this year. We’re used to seeing some deals emerge in the week or two prior to the sales weekend, but in 2022 many retailers, including Very, Argos, Boots and John Lewis & Partners, started cutting prices on popular items at the start of November. Dental care products are some of the most sought-after items on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and they often see the most significant price cuts. We’re talking...
