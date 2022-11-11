ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1899: New ‘mystery box’ Netflix series from creators of ‘most intelligent show of all time’

By Jacob Stolworthy
 4 days ago

The mind-bending new series from the creators of “the cleverest show of all time” is almost here.

Reviews have arrived for 1899 , a brand new Netflix series about passengers of an ocean liner in the 19th century.

The plot sees an international cast of characters forced to work out a hellish riddle after discovering another ship, believed to have gone missing, on the open sea.

However, what 1899 is about won’t matter to fans of Dark , considering its creators are behind the show.

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar’s follow-up to the German-language time travel mystery series, which earned cult status over three seasons, have appeared to up the mystery with their new “mystery box” project.

The “mystery box” genre is applied to shows that have a high-concept mystery that doles its answers out like a jigsaw, leaving viewers to work out what is happening. Previous examples include Lost and The OA .

Dark stunned and frustrated in equal measure with its labyrinthine story that encouraged viewers to keep notes as they went. Those who were patient enough to make it to the end, though, have branded the show “the most intelligent of all time”.

According to reviews, 1899 is somehow even more complex.

The Telegraph writes: “It’s eerie, disconcerting, cold to the touch and, unless you’re sitting bolt upright taking notes, occasionally indecipherable.”

Power also calls 1899 “an expertly-crafted puzzle”, and warns off those who is “partial to zoning out in front of the television”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqIwV_0j7b0KnW00

Radio Times says that “audience patience will be rewarded” while watching the “genre-bending” show.

However, not everyone is impressed with the end result of the new show, with Evening Standard and Inverse calling it a “slog” and “a drag”.

1899 is released on Netflix on 18 November.

