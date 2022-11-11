Jurgen Klopp handed touchline ban as FA win appeal over red card

Jurgen Klopp will serve a one-match touchline ban against Southampton on Saturday for his red card against Manchester City after the FA won an appeal to increase his punishment.

The Liverpool manager, who was sent to the stands last month for an outburst in the face of assistant referee Gary Beswick, was initially fined £30,000 by an independent regulatory commission but was not given a suspension after he admitted a charge of improper conduct.

The FA challenged that decision, arguing it was too lenient and leaving Liverpool disappointed with both the outcome of their appeal and the timing, less than 24 hours before the Southampton match kicks off, but accepting the verdict nonetheless.

In a statement, the FA confirmed: “An independent appeal board has allowed the FA’s appeal against an independent regulatory commission’s sanction in relation to the recent case involving Jürgen Klopp.

“As a result, the Liverpool manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect, fined £30,000, and warned as to his future conduct. Klopp had previously admitted that he breached FA Rule E3 during their Premier League match against Manchester City and received a sanction of £30,000.”

Klopp had apologised to the officials after the City game and said it was right he was dismissed for his protests after they ignored what he felt was a foul on Mohamed Salah.

The day after his red card, he stated: “I know what I said, and I know that saying that, but from a further distance and with a different face, it would have been completely fine. I said ‘how can you not, how can you not?’

“I think the most expensive face, I’m not sure in the world, but at least here. I think it’s a lot of money but I heard it will be invested for something good, and that’s fine.”