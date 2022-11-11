ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Met firearms officers face fresh disciplinary hearing over ‘shoot records’

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yw3G5_0j7b0H9L00

Two police officers who were based at the Met’s MO19 specialist firearms command must face a fresh disciplinary hearing after complaints about “shoot records”, a High Court judge has ruled.

Mr Justice Mostyn was told that, in 2019, Sergeant Hayley Russell had “falsified” shoot records and Pc Christopher Strickland had “falsified the authorisation”.

A police disciplinary panel had made “gross misconduct” findings but decided that “only a final written warning would be given to both officers”, he heard.

Metropolitan Police bosses had mounted a High Court challenge to that decision.

Considerable evidence was given at the misconduct hearing about a 'highly dysfunctional training regime'

Mr Justice Mostyn

Mr Justice Mostyn on Friday upheld that challenge, after a High Court hearing in London , and ruled that another disciplinary panel should reconsider the officers’ cases.

He said the “sanctions decision” in Pc Strickland’s case had been reached by an “unlawful” process and the “sanctions decision” in Sergeant Russell’s case was “irrational”.

Mr Justice Mostyn said evidence suggested that, in 2019, compliance with a standard operating procedure had been “to put it mildly, disturbingly lax”.

“It also suggests that the falsification or non-completion of shoot reclassification records with which this case is concerned, was not an isolated incident,” said the judge.

“Considerable evidence was given at the misconduct hearing about a ‘highly dysfunctional training regime’.”

He added: “I have been told that since then systems have been overhauled and that such laxity is a thing of the past. I hope this is true.”

Mrs Justice Mostyn outlined detail of the case in a written ruling.

“The case before me concerns false firearms reclassification shoot records on, and false authorisations for, two types of firearm – the Glock pistol and the Sig MCX carbine,” he said

“In November 2019, PS Hayley Russell falsified the shoot records and PC Christopher Strickland falsified the authorisation.”

Senior officers alleged that both had breached the “honesty and integrity” and the “discreditable conduct” standards of professional behaviour.

A disciplinary panel found allegations against both officers proven and “held that they amounted to gross misconduct”.

The judge said a “gross misconduct” finding meant that “dismissal would be justiï¬ed”.

He added: “However, the panel directed that only a final written warning would be given to both officers.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved

The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
The Independent

Police officer charged with attempted murder of woman

A 27-year-old serving police officer has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman. James Riley from Lancashire Police is due to appear in court on Monday. Officers were called because of concerns about a woman’s wellbeing at a hotel in Manchester earlier this week. They were called at around 11.30pm on Thursday and went to the scene on Brook Street in the city.Emergency services also attended and took the woman to hospital, where she remained on Sunday.She was in a stable condition, Greater Manchester Police said. Riley has been charged with attempted murder, the force said on Sunday.He...
The Independent

Mother arrested as 10-year-old found to have large tattoo

A New York mother has been arrested for allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a tattoo. Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Thomas, of Highland, was arrested in October after her son reportedly asked a school nurse for Vaseline for his tattoo, The New York Times reported. Authorities alleged that Ms Thomas allowed her son to get a rendering of his name in large block letters tattoed on his forearm. The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith was also taken into custody. Ms Thomas has since claimed that she believed the tattoo would be temporary and that “no little child should get tattooed.”Ms...
The Independent

Indians react in horror after man kills girlfriend, chops body into 35 parts

A 28-year-old Indian man who wanted to “silence” his 26-year-old girlfriend during a fight ended up strangling her, then chopping up her body into 35 pieces and hiding the parts in a fridge, police have revealed.The grusome murder has come to light after six months. Aftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker in May this year and cut her body into pieces that he later dumped into a forest near their apartment in Mehrauli in south of the capital Delhi.Police said that he used to venture out around 2am on some nights with pieces of his girlfriend’s...
The Independent

Son detained for brutal killing of parents

A mentally ill man who was accused of harassing supermodel Kate Moss has been detained indefinitely for killing his divorced parents after absconding from a psychiatric unit.William Warrington, 42, stabbed his father Clive, 67, and his mother Valerie, 73, hours apart at their homes on March 2 this year.Warrington was made the subject of a hospital order without limit of time under Sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act, after admitting the manslaughter of his parents by reason of diminished responsibility.Passing sentence, Mrs Justice Eady said: “Your plea relates to the killing on March 2 of your mother,...
The Independent

Police ‘struggling to find gunman who shot drill rapper eight times in gang war’

A drill rapper killed amid gang violence in south London was shot eight times, an inquest has been told.Lemar Urquhart, 27, the son of boxer Dillian Whyte’s promoter Dean Whyte, was gunned down in Railton Road, Brixton, after a high-speed car chase between rival gangsters.He was driving a white MG which hit and killed Brazilian Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias Da Silva, 23, who was in the area on his moped making his last delivery of the day.Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick told the inquest on Tuesday a manhunt for the gunman continues.He said: “The occupants of the grey Alfa Romeo, both...
The Independent

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999, logs show

French authorities told drowning migrants they were in British waters and to call 999 during the worst disaster of its kind in the English Channel, documents have revealed.A dossier of evidence compiled by lawyers acting for the families of 32 people who died when their dinghy sank last November shows passengers made desperate calls for help for more than two hours.Logs published by the Le Monde newspaper indicate that they tried to contact both French and English rescue services, but were not rescued before the captain of a private boat reported bodies floating in the water in the strait...
The Independent

Black detainee assaulted by four guards in Georgia jail in shocking CCTV footage

Security footage from a Georgia jail shows a Black detainee being assaulted by four guards.The video, from inside Camden County Jail, shows deputies approaching Jarrett Hobbs in his cell before holding him down.At least four guards can then be seen grappling with the inmate and throwing punches.Sheriff Jim Proctor said he had reviewed the footage and ordered an investigation be launched “immediately”.Federal court records say the jailers entered the cell because Hobbs was repeatedly kicking his door and refusing to stop.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black detainee assaulted by four guards in Georgia jail in shocking CCTV footageRishi Sunak refuses to apologise for mini-Budget chaos under Liz TrussClimate activists throw black paint over Gustav Klimt's Death and Life painting
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Son admits killing his parents

A son has admitted stabbing his parents to death.William Warrington, 40, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, by reason of diminished responsibility.Warrington, from St George’s Street, Cheltenham had denied charges of murder but admitted killing his parents during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, told High Court judge Mrs Justice Eady the pleas were acceptable to the Crown.Warrington’s parents, who were divorced, were found at two separate addresses in Gloucestershire on the morning of March 2 this year.Mr Warrington was found dead at a property in Sherborne Place, Cheltenham, after reports of a serious assault at around 6.25am.A short while later, his ex-wife was found at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, about 15 miles from Cheltenham.Since the killing Warrington, of St George’s Street, Cheltenham has been detained at Broadmoor Hospital, a high-security psychiatric facility.
The Independent

Murder-accused son of billionaire ‘leading isolated life in Yemen’

The son of a billionaire suspected of murdering a Norwegian student in London is stuck leading an isolated life in Yemen after fleeing the UK, a relative has claimed.Farouk Abdulhak is accused of the rape and murder of Martine Vik Magnussen, 23, in Mayfair in March 2008.He fled to Yemen via Egypt in the hours after her death and despite efforts by Martine’s family and the UK and Norwegian authorities has not returned to Britain to face the charges.An anonymous family member has told a new documentary on Discovery+ that he mostly remains at home under guard and has few...
The Independent

Stephen Lawrence killer ‘left scarred for life in prison attack’

The man who murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence has been left scarred for life after being attacked by fellow inmates in a “planned” ambush, according to reports. David Norris, 46, was reportedly found with blood pouring from his face after he was slashed by two fellow prisoners in HMP Dartmoor, Exeter, on Sunday.The Sun reports his face was scored with makeshift knives from his “forehead to his chin” before prison officers rushed to his aid and dragged him to safety. Norris is said to have been cornered by the alleged assailants, brandishing the improvised blades, outside his cell. The...
The Independent

Mother ‘completely trusted’ nurse when she left ‘screaming’ son in her care

A mother “completely trusted” nurse Lucy Letby when she left her “screaming” son in her care, a court has heard.Letby, 32, is said to have murdered the infant with an injection of air into the bloodstream.The Crown say she attacked the newborn baby, referred to as Child E, shortly before his mother walked into the intensive care room of the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.Giving evidence on Monday, Child E’s mother told jurors at Manchester Crown Court she visited the unit just before 9pm on August 3 2015 to drop off breast milk.Her son and his twin...
The Independent

Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest

A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase. Prosecutors planned to present a wide range of felony counts related to the troopers' use of force and their decision to leave the heavyset Greene handcuffed and prone for several minutes before rendering aid. The panel is expected to hear from several witnesses before deciding on indictments in the coming...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Woman banned from Primark after ripping worker’s shirt for ‘flirting’

A woman has been banned from Primark after assaulting a staff member for “flirting” with a colleague she found attractive.Abigale Prosser, 32, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage to property when she appeared at Worcester Magistrates’ Court.Prosser, a student, admitted attacking a female employee at Primark in Worcester city centre on May 13 after she started talking to a shop assistant she fancied.Prosecutor Mark Hambling said Prosser was “asking uncomfortable questions, ‘are you gay’, ‘are you straight’” to the male shop assistant before “another staff member told her to leave him alone”.“She started attacking her, pulling her hair...
The Independent

Paralympic swimming champion Robert Griswold accused of raping and abusing teammate

Paralympic swimming champion Robert Griswold has been accused of raping and abusing one of his teammates, according to a civil lawsuit.Griswold, who won two gold medals for the United States at the Tokyo Paralympics last year, is alleged to have “maliciously targeted” Parker Egbert during those Games and at the US Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado.Griswold, 25, received a temporary suspension from the US Center for SafeSport in August because of “allegations of misconduct”. Furthermore, he was placed on a database designed to prevent abuse and encourage education.Now, a lawsuit has said Griswold abused Egbert, 19, who has...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Brother appeals for information 25 years after schoolgirl’s murder

The brother of a schoolgirl who was murdered 25 years ago has “implored” anyone with information to come forward and help achieve justice for her.Kate Bushell, 14, suffered a fatal knife wound to her throat in an attack in fields just 300 yards from her home in Exwick, Exeter, Devon, on November 15 1997.Her father Jerry discovered the teenager’s body in a field off Exwick lane at 7.30pm – around three hours after Kate had left to walk a neighbour’s Jack Russell dog named Gemma.Detectives, speaking on the 25th anniversary of Kate’s death, said they are convinced someone holds the...
The Independent

Corruption case announced against jailed Mexican ex-official

Mexico’s anti-money-laundering agency said Tuesday it has found evidence of corruption on the part of the country’s former attorney general. Former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam has been jailed since August on charges he committed abuses during the investigation into the disappearance of 43 students in 2014. Now Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit says Murillo Karam didn’t declare about $1.36 million in income. The unit also said his relatives had an interest in a company that may have benefited from government contracts during his term in office from 2012 to 2015. Murillo Karam has denied allegations he created a false...
The Independent

Idaho university murders - live: Police hunt mystery suspect in stabbing deaths of four students

The University of Idaho has been gripped by mystery and fear after four students were found dead of stab wounds at an off-campus home over the weekend.Police say the group of friends  - Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 - were killed in an “isolated, targeted attack” on Sunday at a home in Moscow, Idaho.Their deaths have been ruled as homicides, but two days later no arrests have been made and nothing is known about the person - or persons - responsible for the killings.In an update on Tuesday, police assured that...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday

Plans to execute an Arizona man on Wednesday remain on track after a judge refused to postpone the lethal injection, rejecting a bid to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from two 1980s killings that led to the inmate's death sentence.Lawyers for Murray Hooper said their client is innocent, that no physical evidence ties him to the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, and that testing could lead to identifying those responsible. They say Hooper was convicted in an era before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available in criminal cases.U.S. District Judge...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

919K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy