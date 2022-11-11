ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dave Chappelle’s rep says there is ‘no evidence’ of boycott from SNL writers

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxNW2_0j7b0DcR00

Dave Chappelle ’s rep has claimed there is “no evidence” of a boycott from Saturday Night Live writers.

The comedian is slated to host this weekend’s show, but there have been reports that staff are upset about booking, following the transphobic comments he made in his 2021 Netflix special.

Page Six claims a source has told them the writers are not going to do the show, but that “none of the actors are boycotting”.

However, Chappelle was reportedly at 30 Rock on 8 November for a meeting and his rep has claimed there’s no suggestion of a boycott.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Jana Kramer says brief relationship with Chris Evans ended after ‘mortifying’ bathroom incident

Jana Kramer has spoken candidly about her dating history with Chris Evans, and the “embarrassing” bathroom-related reason she thinks their romance ended.The country music singer, 38, opened up about her experience casually dating the Captain America star, who was recently named People’s sexiest man alive, during Monday’s episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.According to Kramer, she and Evans, 41, “went on a few dates” more than a decade ago, before the creation of Instagram and before he’d been cast as Captain America.“He wasn’t Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie,” she recalled, adding: “I...
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Sunny Hostin Sparks Controversy After Comparing Women Who Vote Republican To 'Roaches'

The View cohosts are known for broaching controversial subjects and getting into heated debates when it comes to politics, and the Thursday, November 3, episode of the popular chat-fest was no different. Sunny Hostin sparked controversy among the panel when she compared women who vote with a certain political leaning to household pests."The abortion issue. I read a poll that white, suburban women are now voting going to vote Republican," Hostin shared. "It's almost like roaches voting for Raid. They are voting against their own self-interest."CAST OF 'THE VIEW' IGNORES ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN DURING COMMERCIAL BREAKS, CLAIMS EYEWITNESS: 'SHE STOOD...
The Independent

Michelle Obama jokes about daughters making her and Barack cocktails that were ‘a little weak’

Michelle Obama has joked about a time her two daughters made her and husband Barack Obama cocktails that were “a bit too weak”.The former First Lady discussed her relationship with her children, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, while appearing onToday on Monday to promote her newest book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she recalled an instance where her grown-up daughters, who have their own place and are living together, invited their parents over for drinks.“We were going to take them out for dinner, and they said: ‘Why don’t you come over to our spot for cocktails?’” Michelle told...
The Independent

The Independent

919K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy