Evan Roberts leaning towards Jacob deGrom signing elsewhere

Evan Roberts doesn’t have time for Mets fans who don’t want Jacob deGrom back in Queens, but if you asked him today, he would lean towards that portion of the fanbase getting what they want.

“Do I think Jake’s gonna come back? I probably lean towards no,” Evan said. “I’m negative about it.”

Why the negativity? He doesn’t believe the Mets are willing to pay deGrom like a transcendent ace.

“I have lost confidence in the Mets feeling about Jake the way I feel,” Evan said. “I’d give him four years. I can live with the back end of the contract being bad. It seems as if the Mets have a number in mind and an amount of years in mind, and that scares me. All you need is one team to match or beat that, and there’s a really good chance he’s gone.

“I’m not saying there’s proof of any of this, I’m saying if you ask me right now, I lean that he signs elsewhere.”

If deGrom does leave, there is at least one team that is reportedly in the mix to sign him that Evan could life with.

“I want to make this very, very clear. If he goes with Texas and he signs with the Rangers, while I will be very upset, that will be the best-case scenario if it’s not the Mets,” Evan said. “It’s a non-offensive American League team. It’s not the Braves or the Dodgers.”

