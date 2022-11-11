ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chris Bassitt to decline Mets qualifying offer, hit free agency: Report

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

Chris Bassitt will decline the Mets’ qualifying offer, reports MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Bassitt, who New York traded for last offseason to back Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in the starting rotation, will not surprisingly turn down the $19.65 million and become a free agent, seeking a multi-year deal.

The 33-year-old righty pitched 181.2 innings for the Mets last season, pitching to a 3.42 ERA after an All-Star season with the A’s in 2021. Bassitt joins Taijuan Walker and deGrom as free agents from last year’s starting rotation, but New York did pick up its club option on veteran Carlos Carrasco.

New York City, NY
