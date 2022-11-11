ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

z1077fm.com

Marines seeking comments on Johnson Valley Shared Use Area

If you are one of the thousands locals who enjoys the wide open variety of desert dunes, dry lakes and trails available to us at the Johnson Valley Shared Use Area – there are some neighbors who want to hear your comments on the management of the area. The Marine Corp Air Ground Combat Center shares a border with the BLM land and throughout the year – uses the area for training, and they want to hear from you about how its all being managed.
KRON4 News

Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence

REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
REDDING, CA
Fontana Herald News

Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested

An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
vvng.com

The public’s help is needed in identifying a stabbing suspect

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stabbing another person. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:33 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 21000 block of State Hwy 18 for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report.
APPLE VALLEY, CA

