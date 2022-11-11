Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Marines seeking comments on Johnson Valley Shared Use Area
If you are one of the thousands locals who enjoys the wide open variety of desert dunes, dry lakes and trails available to us at the Johnson Valley Shared Use Area – there are some neighbors who want to hear your comments on the management of the area. The Marine Corp Air Ground Combat Center shares a border with the BLM land and throughout the year – uses the area for training, and they want to hear from you about how its all being managed.
Helen Tran set to become first Asian American Mayor of the City of San Bernardino as heavy rain, winds keep voters away
Voter turnout was low in both Inland Empire counties on Tuesday, November 8. Although this is not usual for a midterm election, it is possible this year’s winds and heavy rain may have added to the abysmal participation. By mid-day Wednesday, Registrar of Voters Offices in Riverside and San...
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’
BARSTOW – BNSF Railway is planning a $1.5 billion new rail facility, in Barstow, that aims to relieve congestion around the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The facility will create 20,000 direct and indirect jobs for Barstow and other High Desert communities.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
Sherri Papini begins serving prison sentence
REDDING, Calif. (KRON) — Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her own kidnapping in a elaborate hoax, has begun serving her prison sentence. According to federal inmate records, Papini is currently an inmate of Federal Correctional Institution Victorville, a medium security federal prison in San Bernardino County. In September, 40-year-old Papini was sentenced by […]
Fontana Herald News
Sheriff's Department arrests 50 suspects in the past week at 28 locations, including Fontana
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 suspects during the week of Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as part of a large-scale operation targeting seven cities, including Fontana. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol,...
Fontana Herald News
Off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer is arrested
An off-duty San Bernardino Police Department officer was arrested and charged with the negligent discharge of a firearm, the department said in a news release. On Nov. 6 at about 1:50 a.m., deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Twin Peaks Station received reports of shots heard and responded to Dogwood Tavern, located in the 27000 block of State Highway 189 in Blue Jay.
vvng.com
Major accident investigation shuts down Amargosa Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of Amargosa Road in Victorville was closed on Sunday night for a major accident investigation. It happened at about 9:55 pm, on November 6, 2022, on Amargosa Road, south of La Mesa Road and near the entrance to the AAA shopping center. The...
vvng.com
Woman Killed in T-Bone crash on Amargosa Road ID’d as 43-year-old Victorville Resident
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The occupant of a black Toyota Corolla killed Friday morning in a crash on Amargosa Road was identified as 43-year-old Victorville resident Rosalinda Urduno. The collision was reported at 5:04 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black...
vvng.com
The public’s help is needed in identifying a stabbing suspect
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stabbing another person. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:33 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 21000 block of State Hwy 18 for an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a report.
