If you are one of the thousands locals who enjoys the wide open variety of desert dunes, dry lakes and trails available to us at the Johnson Valley Shared Use Area – there are some neighbors who want to hear your comments on the management of the area. The Marine Corp Air Ground Combat Center shares a border with the BLM land and throughout the year – uses the area for training, and they want to hear from you about how its all being managed.

5 DAYS AGO