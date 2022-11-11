ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

By Nikolette Miller
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday morning in Travelers Rest.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:19 a.m. on Highway 25 near Old Buncombe Road.

Troopers said a Honda SUV was attempting to enter Highway 25 when a Dodge pickup truck hit the passenger side of the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as James Sosebee, 76. Sosebee was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

