Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
New home builders offer incentives to encourage buyers to seal the deal
New home builders are getting creative and trying to encourage buyers to sign on the dotted line by offering incentives during a time when borrowing money is so expensive and interest rates are up.
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
8newsnow.com
Could the SNWA's multi-billion dollar 'water grab' still happen?
Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
Ahern Rentals in Las Vegas to be sold for $2 billion
Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals has entered an agreement with United Rentals to sell for approximately $2 billion, according to a news release from United Rentals.
Americajr.com
Nearly 1,000 vehicles sold to the highest bidder at 2022 Mecum auctions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas — An estimated 1,000 vehicles crossed the auction block at the 2022 Mecum auctions in Las Vegas. Those were made up of American muscle cars, classics, exotics, trucks, hot rods, customs and motorcycles. Here are some of the most expensive vehicles sold: A 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT...
nevadabusiness.com
‘Speakeasy Networking’ Group Emerges as Fastest-Growing Event for Las Vegas Entrepreneurs, Community Business Leaders
LAS VEGAS — Originating during the pandemic as a gathering place for a handful of Las Vegas Valley business owners, Speakeasy Networking has quickly established an extraordinary reputation as the region’s fastest-growing business networking event. Founded by Henderson business owner Cindy Birkland, Speakeasy Networking affords entrepreneurs and community...
travelweekly.com
Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?
Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
luxury-houses.net
This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design
5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
whatnowvegas.com
Chef Sam Marvin Prepares to Open New Echo and Rig, with Another New Concept Ahead
Everyone has been talking about the much-anticipated new Echo & Rig location opening at The District in Henderson. The expansion comes a decade after the first Echo & Rig opened its doors at Tivoli Village in Summerlin. The location at The District will seat about 130 in its dining areas,...
Fox5 KVVU
Treasure Island hosts job fair Nov. 16
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a job in the hospitality industry, then you will want to head out to the Treasure Island on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The TI is holding a job fair and they are looking to hire:
Fox5 KVVU
More than 50 employers to take part in Las Vegas job fair Nov. 17
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than 50 employers are set to take part in a job fair on Thursday in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the job fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Avenue. The...
Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
nevadabusiness.com
The Neighborhood Clinic Providing On-Site Medical Care to Las Vegas Rescue Mission Clients
The Neighborhood Clinic, located near downtown on the LVRM campus in a completely renovated building, includes three exam rooms, a CLIA-accredited laboratory, and on-site medical staff, including a nurse practitioner. Previously, clients of LVRM were required to travel off-site for medical and testing services, which posed transportation challenges, delayed receiving...
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported photographing four green lights briefly hovering over a nearby casino at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Northeast Career and Technical Academy set to open in 2023 in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new $200 million technical school is opening next year in North Las Vegas. Before it opens, Clark County School District is looking to hire about 100 teachers. The Northeast Career and Technical Academy will be located on Deer Springs Road and North 5th Street. The location is not far from […]
knpr
Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?
It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
963kklz.com
Fontainebleau Is Bringing A Massive Luxury Resort To Vegas
You may have heard the name Fontainebleau before. They were once stirring up a lot of excitement about a new resort in Las Vegas. The project suddenly stopped in 2009 due to bankruptcy. Then the company sold the property and it changed owners several times over the years. Now it’s back in the hands of the original developers.
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-construction supervisor discusses why some Las Vegas new-build homes lack quality
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New home construction boomed in the Las Vegas valley in 2021, a former field supervisor reveals why homeowners are discovering problems barely a year in. In the first part of our series homeowners across the valley reported problems they discovered in their new homes built...
whatnowvegas.com
Cheba Hut to Open in Henderson, with Possible Centennial Hills Location on the Horizon
Cheba Hut, a “‘Toasted’ sub concept that has been curing munchies since its start in 1998,” will open its fourth sub shop in the Las Vegas before the end of the year. The brand’s first Henderson location is set to open on Stephanie Street this December 12.
Comments / 1