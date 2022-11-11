ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Could the SNWA's multi-billion dollar 'water grab' still happen?

Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

‘Speakeasy Networking’ Group Emerges as Fastest-Growing Event for Las Vegas Entrepreneurs, Community Business Leaders

LAS VEGAS — Originating during the pandemic as a gathering place for a handful of Las Vegas Valley business owners, Speakeasy Networking has quickly established an extraordinary reputation as the region’s fastest-growing business networking event. Founded by Henderson business owner Cindy Birkland, Speakeasy Networking affords entrepreneurs and community...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?

Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design

5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Treasure Island hosts job fair Nov. 16

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a job in the hospitality industry, then you will want to head out to the Treasure Island on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The TI is holding a job fair and they are looking to hire:
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Dental Robot being used by Las Vegas dentist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas dentist is embracing the latest technology when it comes to some dental implants He’s using the Yomi Robotic Dental system which is the first approved by the FDA, according to Neocis, Inc., the company that created it. Dentist Dr. Endalkachew Mersha with Discovery Dental said Yomi acts like […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

The Neighborhood Clinic Providing On-Site Medical Care to Las Vegas Rescue Mission Clients

The Neighborhood Clinic, located near downtown on the LVRM campus in a completely renovated building, includes three exam rooms, a CLIA-accredited laboratory, and on-site medical staff, including a nurse practitioner. Previously, clients of LVRM were required to travel off-site for medical and testing services, which posed transportation challenges, delayed receiving...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Fontainebleau Is Bringing A Massive Luxury Resort To Vegas

You may have heard the name Fontainebleau before. They were once stirring up a lot of excitement about a new resort in Las Vegas. The project suddenly stopped in 2009 due to bankruptcy. Then the company sold the property and it changed owners several times over the years. Now it’s back in the hands of the original developers.
LAS VEGAS, NV

