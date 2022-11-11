ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio City Council votes ‘no-confidence’ in Clayton Perry but scraps call for him to resign; prepares for temporary replacement

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time in a week, the San Antonio City Council passed a vote of “no-confidence” regarding one of its members. However, council members watered down their resolution first by removing a request for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry, who is charged in a hit-and-run crash that may also result in a DWI charge, to resign.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Teen shot in the head by family member, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy