'We are emerging victoriously' | Erik Cantu, who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer, is now awake
SAN ANTONIO — The teenager who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer is now awake. Erik Cantu, 17, has been in the hospital for over a month after former Officer James Brennand fired 10 rounds at Cantu and the car. The GoFundMe page, which as of...
KSAT 12
Poll: Should San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry resign after his arrest?
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry is currently facing charges for failure to stop and give information after a crash on Nov. 6. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department have said they also plan to file an additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated. The...
San Antonio teen awake and alert in hospital weeks after being shot by now-fired officer
Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by a San Antonio officer while trying to eat a hamburger. Weeks later, he is now awake and alert at a hospital, according to the family's GoFundMe page.
KSAT 12
Police: Man purposely ran over security guard outside Cowboy’s Dancehall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a driver intentionally hit and injured a security guard outside Cowboy’s Dancehall early Monday morning. According to a preliminary police report, the guard was trying to question the driver’s girlfriend at the time in connection with an assault on an employee at the bar.
KSAT 12
Trial begins for San Antonio man accused of severely beating his 4-month-old son in 2018
SAN ANTONIO – One of two trials began for a San Antonio man charged with injury to a child and capital murder in separate cases. In 2018, Terrence Harper was arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, after it was alleged he severely injured his 4-month-old son.
KSAT 12
San Antonio attorney offers insight into District 10 councilman’s arrest
San Antonio – Attorney Ernest Acevedo III said the public status and attention to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry’s role involving a hit-and-run will likely mean a harsher punishment if he’s found guilty. Perry, who turned himself into the Bexar County Courthouse just after 4 p.m. Thursday,...
TX Woman Attacked By Boyfriend After Refusing to Shower with Him
28-ear-old Henry Marquis Ybarbo and his girlfriend had been together for four months and shared an apartment in San Antonio. Ybarbo had a lengthy criminal history including endangering a child, multiple drug violations, theft of a firearm, tampering with government records, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. HIS LIVING...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who fatally struck man on East Side road
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a driver who hit a man on an East Side road last month and fled the scene. Guillermo Martinez Jr. was struck by a gray four-door sedan on the morning of Oct. 13 at South WW White and Lord roads, police say.
KSAT 12
Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
KSAT 12
SA child psychologist arrested again after visiting alleged victim’s school, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A disgraced San Antonio child psychologist initially arrested for indecency with a child by contact this summer was arrested again last week for violating a protective order related to his first arrest, Bexar County court records show. Timothy Kimball, 43, the president and CEO of Texas...
KSAT 12
Security guard at Cowboys Dancehall hit by truck while escorting woman from bar, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver who allegedly struck a security guard with their truck and then drove off early Monday morning was arrested by San Antonio police, authorities say. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. at Cowboys Dancehall in the 3030 block of Northeast Loop 410. According to police,...
'I stand with you': San Antonio Chili's server pays for Uvalde family's meal
Mata-Rubio was vocal about the results of the Texas governor race.
KTSA
13 year old San Antonio boy critically injured in accidental shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 13 year old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Sunday afternoon. San Antonio Police say they were called to a shooting in progress at home in the 800 block of Rayburn Drive at around 3 P.M. Sunday. The boy was...
KSAT 12
Man shot during altercation at NE Side apartment complex; suspect on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old man was shot at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at the Parker Apartment Homes in the 6600 block of Fairdale Drive, not far from Rittiman Road and Loop 410.
seguintoday.com
More details released behind officer involved shooting at local truck stop
(Seguin) — The suspected car thief who was shot and killed by a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper outside the Love’s Truck Stop nearly two weeks ago has been identified as only a 16-year-old male juvenile. The identities of the victim, an 18-year-old male passenger, who also...
KSAT 12
San Antonio City Council votes ‘no-confidence’ in Clayton Perry but scraps call for him to resign; prepares for temporary replacement
SAN ANTONIO – For the second time in a week, the San Antonio City Council passed a vote of “no-confidence” regarding one of its members. However, council members watered down their resolution first by removing a request for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry, who is charged in a hit-and-run crash that may also result in a DWI charge, to resign.
KSAT 12
San Antonio firefighters determining cause of fire at South Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a South Side home on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. at a home on Spaatz Street near Palo Alto Road. SAFD said the fire started in a room attached to the...
Teen shot in the head by family member, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
tpr.org
Clayton Perry won't resign from San Antonio City Council, and the council won't ask him to
The San Antonio City Council removed a call on Monday asking District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry for his resignation amid allegations of being involved in a hit and run and potentially drunk driving. It was a near complete reversal from its original stance last week. The council voted 8-1 with...
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry arrested, says he doesn't plan to resign
Perry told reporters that he doesn't remember what happened on Sunday but didn't explain why he can't recall.
Comments / 4