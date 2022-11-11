Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
36th Annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights Scheduled for December 11
On Sunday, December 11, come enjoy one of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events – the 36th Annual Parade of Lights. All event activities are FREE!. Beginning at noon families can visit a Winter Wonderland on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor. There will be holiday elves, 10 tons of snow, festive music and photos with Santa.
Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers
PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Welcome to the 805 Showcase producers put on their 6th show this weekend and their first matinee. Families packed the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme to cheer on the dancers and dance groups from their part of the 805 area code. The line up included University of California, Santa Barbara students dancing with The post Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
A Holiday tradition is coming back to Ventura County
Seasonal train rides operated by the long-time operator of the 30-mile Fillmore and Western railway in Ventura County ceased operations last year. The new owners, Sierra Northern Railway, have resurrected one holiday tradition in the county already. The Holiday Toy Drive Train. A non-passenger service which collects gift donations. Although...
sitelinesb.com
Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern
••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $14.5 Million, This Palatial Mediterranean Estate in Ojai California Comes with Nearly 11,000 SF of Majestic Living Space
561 Saddle Lane, Ojai, California is a majestic Mediterranean-style home has flowing curves, arched doorways, and cathedral ceilings with exposed hand-hewn beams and clerestory windows. This home in Ojai offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 10,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 561 Saddle Lane, please contact Patricia A Waltcher (Phone: 805-340-3774) at Berkshire Hathaway Home Sevices California Properties for full support and perfect service.
Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual event to end hunger in Santa Barbara County raised tens of thousands of dollars this past weekend. Danyel Dean founded Empty Bowls in 1998 to help address food insecurity in Santa Barbara County. “I still feel as passionate about it as I did 25 years ago. It's a blessing,” said The post Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara Announces Holiday Activities
The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Staff and Board of Directors is pleased to share our series of holiday happenings: Downtown Santa Barbara: “Season of Cheer”. Please join us and mark your calendars for one or more of these happenings in November and December. All activities are...
drifttravel.com
Santa Ynez Valley adds two more restaurants to MICHELIN Guide California
The Santa Ynez Valley is now home to two more MICHELIN-rated restaurants after Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos and peasants FEAST in Solvang were recently added to the MICHELIN Guide California. Bar Le Côte and peasants FEAST were among the 37 “New” restaurants to be added to the MICHELIN Guide California.
Fiesta Mexicana kicks off in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The show is called “Fiesta Mexicana” and it's a celebration of the beauty and joy of Mexican culture through music and dance. The post Fiesta Mexicana kicks off in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer's Raises Over $135K
Nearly 450 area residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Santa Barbara on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The event raised more than $135,000 to fund research and free local services throughout the Central Coast, including support groups, education programs, care consultations and a 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) in both English and Spanish.
kclu.org
UC Santa Barbara one of ten UC campuses hit by a strike
A South Coast university is among ten in the state being hit by a strike. Close to 50,000 workers at the University of California’s campuses walked off the job Monday over their working conditions. UC Santa Barbara is one of the campuses impacted. The strike involves employees like unionized...
KSBW.com
MICHELIN Guide adds 8 San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara county restaurants
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — There are many unique eats here on the Central Coast, and at least eight restaurants here will be part of the upcomingMICHELIN Guide. Owner of Nate's On Marsh in San Luis Obispo, Nathan Long told KSBY" “I was like, this is someone's playing a joke like this is this seems fishy. And she [his social media personnel] says No I think it's legit."
Santa Barbara Independent
Ortega Park Update: City of Santa Barbara Says Plans Almost ‘Shovel Ready’
The final plans for Ortega Park’s estimated $14 million makeover are nearly “shovel ready,” according to Project Manager Justin Van Mullem, who revealed the latest updates during a community event hosted by the City of Santa Barbara at the Eastside park’s Welcome House over the weekend.
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department celebrates America Recycles Day
The event will be held at the Recycling Park at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill and feature a free Recycle Bin Distribution Event with no-contact pickup.
Lompoc expected to receive grant to improve pedestrian safety
More than $2 million in grant funding could be awarded to the City of Lompoc to improve pedestrian safety.
Santa Barbara Independent
A New Coming-of-Age Novel From One of Santa Barbara’s Famous Sons
Monte Schulz is the author of the Jazz Age trilogy Crossing Eden, and Down by the River, among other works. Owner of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference, Schulz, who is the eldest son of late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, wrote his coming-of-age novel, Metropolis, over a span of many years.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night
The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
