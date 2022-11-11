Buncombe Co. Board of Education calls special meeting
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- There will be a special called meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Education on Wednesday.
The meeting will take place in the Minitorium in Asheville at 4 p.m. All meetings will take place at the Buncombe County Board of Education.
