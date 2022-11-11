ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe Co. Board of Education calls special meeting

By Jaylan Wright
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9uv9_0j7axb2g00

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- There will be a special called meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Education on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place in the  Minitorium in Asheville at 4 p.m. All meetings will take place at the Buncombe County Board of Education.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
avlwatchdog.org

There’s Merriment on Merrimon Avenue

Sure, there was an election last week, one involving politicians seeking public office. But you know what’s really on the ballot in Asheville these days? The Merrimon Avenue “road diet.”. This has got to be the most unpopular diet since the “Tapeworm diet” swept the country in the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Not a Pretty Picture at the Asheville Art Museum

Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. This story was originally published by Asheville Watchdog, an independent nonprofit news team serving Asheville and surrounding communities. The Asheville Art Museum, glistening through its glass exterior in the downtown heart of Pack Square, earns acclaim for its prized collection of American and Appalachian...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino

Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC
cohaitungchi.com

15 Easy Hiking Trails near Asheville, NC

Asheville is positioned only a fast drive from countless adventures within the stunning Blue Ridge mountains. Because the gateway to exploring stunning WNC, there are a whole bunch of miles of hikes inside shut proximity. The Blue Ridge area is without doubt one of the most biodiverse within the county, with over 100 species of timber, 70 mammals, and over 225 recognized birds. Many of those trails characteristic dazzling waterfalls, others a uncommon glimpse of excessive altitude plant and wildlife, and most notably, mesmerizing views of the Blue Ridge mountains.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Cyclist Killed in AVL, Code Purple in Effect, Freezing Rain Heads to WNC

(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are investigating the death of a bicyclist. Officers say a man was hit by a car while riding on Patton Avenue near the I-240 interchange late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene for the investigation. There's no word if any charges were filed.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Habitat Restore announces 2022 ReStore ReUse Contest winners

The Asheville Habitat ReStore is pleased to announce the winners of its eleventh annual ReStore ReUse Contest. With nearly 50 entries, the judging panel had a tough job whittling the selections down to a handful of winners. Congratulations to the 2022 winners:. Best in Show – Heidi Mixner (Arden) designed...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Council to hear Code Purple update amid freezing temperatures

If next week’s forecast is correct, overnight temperatures in Asheville will dip below freezing several times, potentially exposing those living without shelter to harsh conditions. It’s fitting, then, that members of Asheville City Council will hear an update on the city’s Code Purple program during their meeting of Tuesday,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Drug bust in Greenville County

Greenville County deputies seize multiple drugs and guns following a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office honored Deputy Austin Aldridge on Monday, Nov. 14. Bodycam timeline of officer involved shooting. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. Chadwick Boseman's parents at 'Wakanda Forever' premiere. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy