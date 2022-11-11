ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Board of Regents signs off on Iowa State’s CYTown project

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa State University has had the plans for months but another step toward the construction of CYTown has been taken.

At its meeting at the Iowa School of Deaf on Thursday, the Iowa Board of Regents signed off on Iowa State’s request to spend more than $28 million on the development project.

CYTown will be built between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. Plans include a mix of retail, restaurants, office space, and a hotel.

“So, if you were to describe CYTown, Rick Sanders described it the best. He said if the Power and Light District and Titletown had a child, it would be CYTown,” said Jamie Pollard, Iowa State University Athletics Director.

Construction is expected to begin this spring.

