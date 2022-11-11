Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Implanted pump safely delivers chemo straight to brain in patients with brain cancer
A significant obstacle to treating brain cancer is not the cancer, but the brain itself. The blood-brain barrier is an important aspect of the brain's blood vessels that prevents poisons, viruses, and bacteria in blood from infiltrating the brain—but it inadvertently blocks most therapeutic substances. Nanoparticles, focused ultrasound, clever...
Woman told mouth ulcers were caused by wisdom teeth has tongue ‘re-made’ after devastating diagnosis
A woman who was told her mouth ulcers were caused by growing wisdom teeth and a hectic lifestyle has had part of her tongue removed and remade with muscle from her leg.Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, began suffering from recurring ulcers in 2018 but put it down to working long shifts as a flight attendant and feeling “rundown”.After several trips to the dentist and GP, Charlotte was eventually referred to a specialist at the Ear, Nose and Throat department at St Richards Hospital, Chichester, in February 2021 for a biopsy after her tongue developed painful, white patches.Test results revealed that Charlotte...
Investigation finds failures in organ transplant system: "17 to 20 people a day die on the wait list"
More than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for an organ transplant. But only slightly more than half of them are expected to receive an organ within five years. Now, a congressional investigation is raising serious questions about whether non-profit groups meant to secure organs for transplants from deceased donors are doing enough.
Scientists grew blood in a lab and transplanted it into people for the first time
Lab-grown blood could increase the options available for people with rare blood types and disorders, like sickle cell anemia.
Sailor diagnosed with aggressive blood cancer at 19 reveals the two symptoms he dismissed
A sailor who hiked and kayaked through his cancer treatment celebrated getting the all-clear by taking his final chemo tablet on top of Ben Nevis. Ciaran Daniel, 23, from Hull, was just 19 when he was told he had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, an aggressive form of cancer that affects white blood cells.
Lab-grown blood cells transfused into two patients in a world-first clinical trial
In what can be called a breakthrough in medical science, red blood cells grown in a laboratory have been transfused into volunteers in a world-first clinical trial. The manufactured blood cells — grown from donor stem cells — could revolutionize treatments for people with blood disorders such as sickle cell disease if proven to be safe and effective.
Boy, 15, makes ‘miraculous’ recovery after suffering rare clot on the brain
Doctors have described how a teenage boy has “survived against the odds” after suffering a rare clot on the brain.Warrick Allon, 15, was rushed into emergency surgery at Southampton Children’s Hospital (SCH) after he collapsed and became unresponsive after complaining of a headache at his home in Andover, Hampshire, in April.Scans showed he had an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) – an abnormal tangle of blood vessels – that had ruptured causing a large blood clot to form and bleed on his brain.Neurosurgeon Aabir Chakraborty led the team in the operation to reduce the pressure build-up, which included draining fluid that was...
In a first, doctors successfully treated a rare genetic disease before birth
In a medical first, doctors successfully treated a fetus for a fatal genetic condition called Pompe disease, according to a press release published by the University of California, San Francisco. The enzyme needed to treat the condition was delivered through a needle inserted through the mother's abdomen and guided into a vein in the umbilical cord.
Saving your baby’s umbilical cord blood: Is it worth it?
It can be a lifesaver for families who chose to bank the cells. But others wonder, “Will I ever use it and more importantly will it work?’”
Phys.org
Injections for diabetes, cancer could become unnecessary
Researchers at UC Riverside are paving the way for diabetes and cancer patients to forget needles and injections, and instead take pills to manage their conditions. Some drugs for these diseases dissolve in water, so transporting them through the intestines, which receive what we drink and eat, is not feasible. As a result, these drugs cannot be administered by mouth. However, UCR scientists have created a chemical "tag" that can be added to these drugs, allowing them to enter blood circulation via the intestines.
MedicalXpress
Blood cancer research points to new treatment for bone marrow cancer
Pioneering research into the chronic inflammation often seen in certain blood cancers has identified a promising treatment approach for myelofibrosis, a potentially deadly bone marrow cancer. The new research from UVA Cancer Center pinpoints an important contributor to the unrelenting inflammation associated with a group of blood cancers called myeloproliferative...
cgtlive.com
Patient With Appendix Carcinoma Shows Stable Disease After Treatment With PBMC Therapy
The patient’s ECOG performance status remained at 0 from screening through the rest of trial participation. APEIRON Biologics’ APN401, an investigational autologous peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) therapy intended to treat solid tumors, induced stable disease in a patient with appendix carcinoma enrolled in the APN401-103 phase 1b clinical trial, according to case study data presented in a poster exhibited at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.1,2.
Centre Daily
Nose grown on woman’s arm was transplanted on her face, French doctors say
Doctors in France grew a nose on a woman’s forearm that was later transplanted onto her face. Plastic surgeons say it is one of the first-ever instances of the procedure. The woman, who previously had sinus cancer, lost a large portion of her nose and underwent multiple failed reconstructions, according to a Tuesday, Nov. 8, news release from a hospital in Toulouse.
Medical News Today
Researchers are trialing lab-grown blood transfusions: What to know
Blood plays a vital role in the health of the body, however, some people have blood disorders that cause blood not to act as it should. A team of researchers led by the National Health Service (NHS) Blood and Transplant unit recently launched the first clinical trial to transfuse lab-grown red blood cells into a live human.
AMA
What doctors wish immunocompromised patients knew during COVID, with Monique Spillman, MD
The AMA’s What Doctors Wish Patients Knew™ series provides physicians with a platform to share what they want patients to understand about today’s health care headlines. AMA member Monique Spillman, MD, PhD, shares valuable information and insights for immunocompromised patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaker. Monique Spillman,...
curetoday.com
From a Halfway House to Cancer Treatment: My Family Helped Me Live With ‘Profound Purpose’ After a Leukemia Relapse
After breaking 20 years of sobriety, I received even worse news: my leukemia had relapsed, and I’d need a bone marrow transplant. Thankfully, my family and treatment team lifted me up during this difficult time. In January of 2020, the nasty COVID-19 pandemic started, and I just got out...
In a 1st, two people receive transfusions of lab-grown blood cells
A clinical trial will test the viability of lab-grown blood cells for transfusions.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
How Chemotherapy and Diabetes Affect Each Other
Getting a diagnosis of cancer on top of having a chronic condition such as diabetes can feel like a blow. Chemotherapy is a treatment used for many types of cancer, and it can kill cancer cells that have spread, or metastasized, to various parts of the body. Learn more about the effects of chemotherapy on diabetes and steps that you can take to manage diabetes during chemotherapy.
KevinMD.com
My daughter and COVID: a tale of 3 doctors
It was the best of medical encounters; it was the worst of medical encounters. But it is indeed a story of how two physicians viewed the same situation very differently, and how one brought trauma to a young patient, and one (two) brought healing to that very patient with the same set of information.
curetoday.com
FDA to Review Aphexda in the Transplant Setting for Patients with Multiple Myeloma
Aphexda was well tolerated and helped the majority of patients collect enough cells to go to transplant, study results showed. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted a New Drug Application for Aphexda (motixafortide) in stem cell mobilization — a process by which stem cells are moved from the bone marrow to the blood — for autologous transplant in patients with multiple myeloma, according to a press release.
