Dodgers News: Kershaw Re-Signs, LA Declines Option on Turner, Roster Notes, Pujols Baseball Auction and More
It may be the offseason, but it was a busy week for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The General Managers’ meetings were held in Las Vegas this week and, surprisingly, a bunch of news came from the event. The Dodgers were faced with several roster decisions, including tough ones with...
Phillies targeting All-Star infielder in free agency?
The Philadelphia Phillies may be coming for blood after falling short in this year’s World Series. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the Phillies are believed to have real interest in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox. Heyman notes that Phillies president Dave Dombrowski, who held the same position for the Red Sox from 2015 to 2019 (including during their World Series title in 2018), has a strong link to Bogaerts.
Lone Star Ball
SBN Sim Offseason — Texas Rangers review
In what has become an annual tradition, Max Rieper with Royals Review ran a simulated offseason the past couple of days. Your intrepid blogger helmed the Texas Rangers, with an eye towards trying meet the real life Rangers’ goal of contending for a playoff spot in 2023 without going too crazy.
dodgerblue.com
Yadier Alvarez, Keone Kela, Omar Estevez & Jason Martin Among Dodgers Minor League Free Agents
The Los Angeles Dodgers had 18 Minor League players file for free agency, including former top prospect Yadier Alvarez, and multiple others with Major League experience. Along with Alvarez, those who elected to become Minor League free agents are Keone Kela, Hansel Robles, Guillermo Zuniga, Sam Gaviglio, Parker Curry, Jon Duplantier, Jose Adames, Daniel Zamora, Tony Wolters, Tomás Telis, Hamlet Marte, Andy Burns, Omar Estevez, Abiatal Avelino, Leonel Valera, Stefen Romero and Jason Martin.
FOX Sports
Clayton Kershaw’s expected return just first step as Dodgers address rotation
The Dodgers entered this offseason with glaring vacancies in the rotation and at shortstop. They started by addressing the former. After extending a qualifying offer to free agent pitcher Tyler Anderson, the Dodgers began closing in on a one-year deal with Clayton Kershaw. While terms are still being finalized, the club's all-time strikeouts leader is expected to return to Los Angeles.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Believes LA Is Very Likely To Pick Up Aaron Judge This Offseason
There are many big names in this year’s free agency market; however, none are quite bigger than New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Judge is the biggest fish in the pond and is expected to get a huge contract; the only question is, “who will he sign with?”
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw’s 2022 season was one that served as a reminder to take time to appreciate the ride while it’s still going. That journey provided plenty of enjoyment this season, and a little relief. An elbow injury at the end of 2021 for Kershaw brought uncertainty for the...
