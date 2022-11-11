ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

103.5 KISSFM

Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year

Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
NAMPA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Meeting the new Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center

Since the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights was first founded in 1996, it has been a center of diversity and learning in the heart of downtown Boise. Home to the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, the Wassmuth Center’s mission is education and encouraging respect for human dignity. After 16 years with the organization, Dan Prinzing will be retiring next year and the center’s board of directors have chosen a new executive director.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity

With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America

We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America

Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
NAMPA, ID
PLANetizen

Bikelash in Boise

“Plans to add new bike lanes and streetscape near the Boise Co-Op and St. Joe’s School are getting a shakeup after a flood of opposition over the summer,” reports Margaret Carmel for Boise Dev. The Ada County Highway District Commission recently reviewed the latest revision of the proposed...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules

The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise Drivers Confess Which Vehicles They REALLY Hate

Surely you've been in this scenario: you get cut off (or insert other equally disrespectful driving maneuvers) and as soon as you lay eyes on the vehicle, you formulate what type of person is driving that vehicle. It's a fascinating process actually when you think about it. The caricature of this driver fills our minds and we may even blurt out a jab at the type of car that pulled that off!
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear

BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
BOISE, ID

