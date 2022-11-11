Read full article on original website
As temperature drops, Lynnwood hygiene center providing hot showers, warm clothes to those without homes
As temperatures in the area continue to drop, the Lynnwood Hygiene Center is working to help those who are homeless. Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the center offers free showers and lunches to its guests. Located in the former Lynnwood emissions test station, the space was...
South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions
South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
Meadowdale HS Key Club sponsoring food drive Nov. 19 to benefit school district families
Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network on Saturday, Nov. 19. All donations support families and children in the Edmonds School District. More than 650 students experience homelessness during the school year, and on avereage 33% of families qualify for free and reduced federal lunch programs.
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
Sponsor spotlight: Sno-King Community Chorale to present ‘Hope for the Holidays’ concert Dec. 17
Join Sno-King Community Chorale in December as they fill Trinity Lutheran Church with music perfect for the holidays. Immerse yourself in beautiful contemporary arrangements of favorite Christmas melodies like The First Noel, O Little Town of Bethlehem, and Do You Hear What I Hear. In addition to these delightful tunes...
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam
Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Nov. 4-11, 2022
4000 block 228th Place Southwest: A man reported that his vehicle was stolen overnight. 4200 block 214th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and his adult son regarding the son’s drinking and lack of employment. The parties agreed to separate and both received domestic violence pamphlets.
What motivated these Snohomish County residents to vote in-person
Election officials north of Seattle said there may have been a surge of last-minute voting in this election – especially in-person. At the Snohomish County vote center in Everett on Tuesday, it almost felt like the old days before Washington adopted universal vote-by-mail in 2011. People were depositing ballots...
