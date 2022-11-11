Read full article on original website
Juan No Sheep Here
4d ago
he'll be out in a few days. Election day has proven nothing will change. Troopers can make arrests endlessly but it means nothing if the courts don't carry out and enforce the laws in place. The NCC majority of have spoken, unfortunately. Kent and Sussex county vote don't have much weight.
HalfManHalfAmazn
4d ago
Most of them charges will get nolle processed and he'll probably get probation
firststateupdate.com
Four Charged With Felony Burglary, Victims Elderly
Detectives from the New Castle County Police have arrested four individuals in reference to two separate distraction-style burglaries that occurred in New Castle County according to Cpl. Michael McNasby. McNasby said the first incident occurred on Friday, November 11, 2022, in the Sedgley Farms Community – Wilmington. At 3:37 PM...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST FOUR IN REFERENCE TO MULTIPLE DISTRACTION-RELATED BURGLARIES
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested four individuals in reference to two separate distraction-style burglaries that occurred in New Castle County. The first incident occurred on Friday, November 11, 2022, in the Sedgley Farms Community – Wilmington. At 3:37 PM officers...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner Stabbed To Death Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Ramon Trinidad-Perez, 41, of Middletown, as the victim of a homicide that occurred at La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza in Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at...
firststateupdate.com
74-Year-Old Man’s House Struck By Gunfire
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Ellendale area on Monday afternoon. On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road, Ellendale regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old male victim present at the residence heard a single gunshot and contacted the police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
WMDT.com
Police: Juveniles charged after stealing vehicle
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say two juveniles have been charged after they allegedly stole a vehicle. The investigation began just after 8 a.m. Friday, when the victim, who lives in the unit block of Liberty Drive, reported that her 2017 Hyundai Elantra had been stolen. At approximately 12:50 p.m., the victim contacted police again to report that her vehicle was in the area of Stevenson Drive. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle on Fair Wind Place.
WGMD Radio
Dover Teen Charged with Weapons Offenses
A 15 year old Dover boy has been arrested after a trespassing complaint early Saturday morning. Dover Police were called just before 2am for a suspect going through a vehicle on Worchester Drive. Police located the suspect in the area of Thames and Trafalgar Drives, but the boy ran when police tried to contact him – and tossed a handgun from his jacket pocket as he ran. Police eventually arrested the teen and recovered a 9mm handgun in the area where he tossed it. The teen was also found in possession of a screwdriver and wrench and investigators learned that he was attempting to steal vehicles, but was not successful.
firststateupdate.com
Man Out On Pretrial Supervision Charged With Murdering Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner
Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
Suspect charged with murder of Delaware pizza shop owner
A suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a pizza shop owner to death inside his Glasgow, Delaware business on Sunday evening.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Saturday Morning Burglary
Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning just after 1 at Armiger’s Auto Center on North DuPont Hwy. Police determined that a garage door window was broken by a black male suspect who entered the business and removed property. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
fox29.com
Driver robbed, carjacked delivering fake food order in Upper Darby, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police say a suspect concocted a plan to rob a food delivery driver by placing a bogus order over the weekend in Delaware County. The driver was delivering food Sunday night when police say he was approached by a man with a long-barreled gun with a scope on the 200 block of Friendship Road in Drexel Hill.
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
Pickup truck driver shot while trying to tow vehicle in Logan
Investigators say a 36-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds inside of the pickup truck just before two this morning.
Philly High Schooler Arrested After Gun Found In Locker: Report
A Philadelphia high school student was detained after police found a firearm in their locker, according to a report by 6ABC. Authorities were searching a locker for drugs at Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School on Warrington Avenue in Kingsessing just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when they spotted the gun, the outlet wrote.
firststateupdate.com
Wanted: Police Say Man Pulled A Gun On The Repo Man
Delaware State Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Dover yesterday evening where a man threatened another subject with a handgun police said Saturday. Officials said on November 11, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Wawa located at 1450 Forest Avenue in Dover regarding an aggravated menacing incident. Troopers contacted the 20-year-old male victim, who advised that he had recently attempted to repossess a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police.
Arrest made after fatal Kensington crash: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was arrested after a crash in Philadelphia's Kensington section left a man dead on Sunday, police say. The incident happened at the intersection of G and Tioga Streets around 4:40 p.m.Police say a person driving a gray 2009 Acura TSX was traveling northbound on G Street at a high rate of speed. The man, who was driving a 2004 Toyota, was traveling westbound on Tioga Street. According to police, the driver of the Acura went through a red light and collided with the Toyota. Medics pronounced the man driving the Toyota dead on the scene. The person driving the Acura was taken to Temple University Hospital with minor injuries, authorities say.
fox29.com
Suspects targeting skill machines are stealing cash in several Pa. counties
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - You've probably noticed "skill machines" pop-up in local gas stations, convenience stores, or bars in recent years. Now, local police are warning that criminals are breaking into them—and the businesses they are inside—to make a quick buck. West Whiteland Township police say three...
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
firststateupdate.com
Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air
Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
californiaexaminer.net
Video Shows A Guy Being Abused By Camden County Detention Center Personnel
A criminal inquiry has been requested by the attorneys defending a 41-year-old man who, according to a press release from one of his attorneys, may be seen on camera being pummeled by officers at the Camden County Detention Center. Reportedly in September, inmates at the Camden County Detention Center filmed...
Man in custody after fighting security in Baltimore County
Baltimore County Police have arrested a man for fighting with security in Towson. The suspect is now in police custody.
