New Castle, DE

Juan No Sheep Here
4d ago

he'll be out in a few days. Election day has proven nothing will change. Troopers can make arrests endlessly but it means nothing if the courts don't carry out and enforce the laws in place. The NCC majority of have spoken, unfortunately. Kent and Sussex county vote don't have much weight.

7
HalfManHalfAmazn
4d ago

Most of them charges will get nolle processed and he'll probably get probation

firststateupdate.com

Four Charged With Felony Burglary, Victims Elderly

Detectives from the New Castle County Police have arrested four individuals in reference to two separate distraction-style burglaries that occurred in New Castle County according to Cpl. Michael McNasby. McNasby said the first incident occurred on Friday, November 11, 2022, in the Sedgley Farms Community – Wilmington. At 3:37 PM...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner Stabbed To Death Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified Ramon Trinidad-Perez, 41, of Middletown, as the victim of a homicide that occurred at La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza in Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at...
NEWARK, DE
firststateupdate.com

74-Year-Old Man’s House Struck By Gunfire

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Ellendale area on Monday afternoon. On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road, Ellendale regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old male victim present at the residence heard a single gunshot and contacted the police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.
ELLENDALE, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Juveniles charged after stealing vehicle

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say two juveniles have been charged after they allegedly stole a vehicle. The investigation began just after 8 a.m. Friday, when the victim, who lives in the unit block of Liberty Drive, reported that her 2017 Hyundai Elantra had been stolen. At approximately 12:50 p.m., the victim contacted police again to report that her vehicle was in the area of Stevenson Drive. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicle on Fair Wind Place.
WGMD Radio

Dover Teen Charged with Weapons Offenses

A 15 year old Dover boy has been arrested after a trespassing complaint early Saturday morning. Dover Police were called just before 2am for a suspect going through a vehicle on Worchester Drive. Police located the suspect in the area of Thames and Trafalgar Drives, but the boy ran when police tried to contact him – and tossed a handgun from his jacket pocket as he ran. Police eventually arrested the teen and recovered a 9mm handgun in the area where he tossed it. The teen was also found in possession of a screwdriver and wrench and investigators learned that he was attempting to steal vehicles, but was not successful.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Out On Pretrial Supervision Charged With Murdering Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner

Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
NEWARK, DE
WGMD Radio

Dover PD Investigating Saturday Morning Burglary

Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred Saturday morning just after 1 at Armiger’s Auto Center on North DuPont Hwy. Police determined that a garage door window was broken by a black male suspect who entered the business and removed property. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Wanted: Police Say Man Pulled A Gun On The Repo Man

Delaware State Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Dover yesterday evening where a man threatened another subject with a handgun police said Saturday. Officials said on November 11, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., troopers responded to the Wawa located at 1450 Forest Avenue in Dover regarding an aggravated menacing incident. Troopers contacted the 20-year-old male victim, who advised that he had recently attempted to repossess a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Arrest made after fatal Kensington crash: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was arrested after a crash in Philadelphia's Kensington section left a man dead on Sunday, police say. The incident happened at the intersection of G and Tioga Streets around 4:40 p.m.Police say a person driving a gray 2009 Acura TSX was traveling northbound on G Street at a high rate of speed. The man, who was driving a 2004 Toyota, was traveling westbound on Tioga Street. According to police, the driver of the Acura went through a red light and collided with the Toyota. Medics pronounced the man driving the Toyota dead on the scene. The person driving the Acura was taken to Temple University Hospital with minor injuries, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air

Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
TOWNSEND, DE

Comments / 0

