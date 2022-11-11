Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Maize n Brew
Discussing Michigan’s dominant win over Nebraska
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 for the first time since 2006 after cruising to a 34-3 victory...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Defensive back targets set visits to Michigan
The visitor’s list for the Nebraska game was not filled with very many impact prospects, as it became clear the Michigan Wolverines staff is pushing the upcoming Illinois game as the event they want their top targets at. They are growing the list of expected visitors as the week...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Reacts Survey: Who bears the blame for the woes in the passing game?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Achieving their first 10-0 start since the 2006 season, the Michigan Wolverines have been as...
Maize n Brew
Handing out grades for Michigan’s win over Nebraska
Snow flurries, low 30s, and running the ball one shy of 50 attempts: Saturday was about as stereotypically Michigan as it gets — as is pummeling a Big Ten opponent by multiple touchdowns. The story for the Michigan Wolverines this season has been one dominated by solid defensive outings and a punishing running attack, and Michigan’s victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers gave credence to the old adage “that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Maize n Brew
What We Learned from Michigan’s ‘dull’ 31-point victory over Nebraska
Two years ago to the day, the Michigan Wolverines seemingly had no hope after suffering their worst home loss since 1935, 49-11, at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers. The following Monday, I lambasted the state of the program and focused my ire on the man leading the team, head coach Jim Harbaugh. In summary, I wrote:
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s defense is dominating the opposition
At Big Ten Media Day Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was very confident about the Wolverines’ 2022 defense. “I have been a part of many a team where the no-star defense was the better defense because there’s more competition within the position groups,” Harbaugh said in July. “There are more guys hungry like David Ojabo was a year ago. A hunger to be great. That’s why I feel as I watch it, I just have a sneaking suspicion that it could even be better on defense.”
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan with two games remaining
Heading into the final two games of the regular season, Michigan continues to hold steady in the updated ESPN Power Football Index (FPI) rankings. The Michigan Wolverines rank No. 4 in both the overall ranking and in combined offensive, defensive and special teams efficiency. They are two spots behind the Ohio State Buckeyes in both of those metrics.
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Nebraska
After their 34-3 win over Nebraska, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 for the first time since 2006. This game wasn’t perfect, and it’s clear Michigan still has some things to fix heading into the final games of the regular season. At the same time, the contrast between these two programs was noticeable.
Kickoff time for Saturday’s Michigan-Illinois game set
Kickoff time for Michigan’s next-to-last regular season game is set, and the team will return to its early-afternoon spot. The Wolverines’ regular-season home finale next Saturday, Nov. 19, against Illinois will kick off at Noon Eastern time and air on ABC, it was revealed early Sunday. The kickoff...
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s offensive line named a semifinalist for the 2022 Joe Moore Award
There have been some excellent offensive lines in Ann Arbor since Jim Harbaugh has taken over as head coach for the Michigan Wolverines, but none have been as talented or successful as the 2021 and 2022 units. For the second consecutive season, Sherrone Moore’s group has been announced as semifinalists...
Maize n Brew
Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 11 vs. Nebraska
WR Tyler Morris (5 games) Morris saw snaps at receiver for the second consecutive week, with the appearance against Nebraska meaning Morris burned his redshirt in the process. Last week against Rutgers, Morris came up with a reception in the second half in a critical point in the game. This week, Morris made another reception for seven yards, but this time it came in the fourth quarter when the game was well out of hand.
Maize n Brew
Handing out game balls for Michigan’s 34-3 victory over Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines slowly and deliberately crushed the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a final score of 34-3. In doing so, they covered the spread against the largest known Nebraska underdog. Offensively, the Wolverines were exacting on the ground and slowly wore down the Nebraska front. Defensively, Michigan made life difficult for...
1 fan arrested, 33 ejected from Michigan Stadium during Wolverine win over Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, MI - One fan was arrested during Michigan football’s win over Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 12, while 33 others were ejected, police said. The lone arrest was for disorderly conduct, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security. Of the 33...
Maize n Brew
Donovan Edwards exits early vs. Nebraska, no status update following game
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards left Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska with some type of ailment. Edwards didn’t play in the second half, instead Michigan leaned on Blake Corum heavily and received contributions from C.J. Stokes, Isaiah Gash, and Tavierre Dunlap. Edwards could be seen on Michigan’s sideline...
Watch: Michigan Scores Crazy Fumble Recovery Touchdown vs. Nebraska
The Wolverines had the Big House rocking after a wild play vs. Nebraska that saw senior wideout Ronnie Bell break off a nice catch and run before fumbling at the goal line; only for a scourge of maize and blue to recover the ball in the endzone. The fourth quarter...
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
Maize n Brew
Hunter Dickinson, Jett Howard earn Big Ten weekly honors
The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines are 2-0, and Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard are big reasons why. Both players were honored by the Big Ten Conference Monday afternoon, with Dickinson named Player of the Week and Howard named Freshman of the Week. This is the second time in Dickinson’s career...
saturdaytradition.com
Alante Brown takes unfortunate hit below the belt, takes scary fall after going airborne vs. Michigan
Alante Brown made a good play for Nebraska, but he paid for it with a hit from Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy found Brown on a quick out route as he ran for good yardage and tried to hurdle Sainristil. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t clear the defender as he was dealt a hit in between the legs and fell far to the ground.
