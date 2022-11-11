ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Maize n Brew

Discussing Michigan’s dominant win over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 for the first time since 2006 after cruising to a 34-3 victory...
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Defensive back targets set visits to Michigan

The visitor’s list for the Nebraska game was not filled with very many impact prospects, as it became clear the Michigan Wolverines staff is pushing the upcoming Illinois game as the event they want their top targets at. They are growing the list of expected visitors as the week...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out grades for Michigan’s win over Nebraska

Snow flurries, low 30s, and running the ball one shy of 50 attempts: Saturday was about as stereotypically Michigan as it gets — as is pummeling a Big Ten opponent by multiple touchdowns. The story for the Michigan Wolverines this season has been one dominated by solid defensive outings and a punishing running attack, and Michigan’s victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers gave credence to the old adage “that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

What We Learned from Michigan’s ‘dull’ 31-point victory over Nebraska

Two years ago to the day, the Michigan Wolverines seemingly had no hope after suffering their worst home loss since 1935, 49-11, at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers. The following Monday, I lambasted the state of the program and focused my ire on the man leading the team, head coach Jim Harbaugh. In summary, I wrote:
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How Michigan’s defense is dominating the opposition

At Big Ten Media Day Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was very confident about the Wolverines’ 2022 defense. “I have been a part of many a team where the no-star defense was the better defense because there’s more competition within the position groups,” Harbaugh said in July. “There are more guys hungry like David Ojabo was a year ago. A hunger to be great. That’s why I feel as I watch it, I just have a sneaking suspicion that it could even be better on defense.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan with two games remaining

Heading into the final two games of the regular season, Michigan continues to hold steady in the updated ESPN Power Football Index (FPI) rankings. The Michigan Wolverines rank No. 4 in both the overall ranking and in combined offensive, defensive and special teams efficiency. They are two spots behind the Ohio State Buckeyes in both of those metrics.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: Nebraska

After their 34-3 win over Nebraska, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 for the first time since 2006. This game wasn’t perfect, and it’s clear Michigan still has some things to fix heading into the final games of the regular season. At the same time, the contrast between these two programs was noticeable.
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 11 vs. Nebraska

WR Tyler Morris (5 games) Morris saw snaps at receiver for the second consecutive week, with the appearance against Nebraska meaning Morris burned his redshirt in the process. Last week against Rutgers, Morris came up with a reception in the second half in a critical point in the game. This week, Morris made another reception for seven yards, but this time it came in the fourth quarter when the game was well out of hand.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Handing out game balls for Michigan’s 34-3 victory over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines slowly and deliberately crushed the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a final score of 34-3. In doing so, they covered the spread against the largest known Nebraska underdog. Offensively, the Wolverines were exacting on the ground and slowly wore down the Nebraska front. Defensively, Michigan made life difficult for...
LINCOLN, NE
Maize n Brew

Donovan Edwards exits early vs. Nebraska, no status update following game

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards left Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska with some type of ailment. Edwards didn’t play in the second half, instead Michigan leaned on Blake Corum heavily and received contributions from C.J. Stokes, Isaiah Gash, and Tavierre Dunlap. Edwards could be seen on Michigan’s sideline...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Hunter Dickinson, Jett Howard earn Big Ten weekly honors

The No. 20 Michigan Wolverines are 2-0, and Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard are big reasons why. Both players were honored by the Big Ten Conference Monday afternoon, with Dickinson named Player of the Week and Howard named Freshman of the Week. This is the second time in Dickinson’s career...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Alante Brown takes unfortunate hit below the belt, takes scary fall after going airborne vs. Michigan

Alante Brown made a good play for Nebraska, but he paid for it with a hit from Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy found Brown on a quick out route as he ran for good yardage and tried to hurdle Sainristil. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t clear the defender as he was dealt a hit in between the legs and fell far to the ground.
LINCOLN, NE

