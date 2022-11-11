The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO