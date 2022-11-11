ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Blue skies into the weekend with chilly temperatures hanging on

By Nate Larsen
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — What a cold start to the day! Many spots faced the coldest temperatures of the season this morning with lows hitting the single digits, teens and 20s throughout the state. Salt Lake City dropped to 26°, the coldest in 245 days, which is roughly 10° colder than normal.

Temperatures will remain 10-15° below average this afternoon and remain that way over the weekend. Highs in the upper 30’s are expected in northern Utah through Friday with low 40’s for the weekend. In St. George, low to mid 50’s are expected for highs. Mainly dry weather will remain over the state through the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIXM0_0j7awZcP00

By next week, another weak trough should move through the region sometime late Monday and Tuesday.  This system should keep temperatures well below normal values and bring light scattered snow showers to our mountain areas, and right now, that looks to favor east-central and southern Utah.

Overall, little moisture is expected across the state as we head into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Frosty highs while dry this week

Happy Tuesday, Utah! Another frigid start to the day with daytime highs staying well below average statewide. To get right to the point, there isn't much that is going to change in Utah's weather this week. A northerly flow will remain and as a result our cold, dry pattern won't budge, and we'll see temperatures staying consistent for the week about 10-12 degrees below average.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Cold and dry heading into the workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There isn’t a whole lot that can be said about the weather for the next few days in Utah. We’ll see a whole lot of cold temperatures, some wind, some inversion, and mostly dry skies. It’s a pattern that likely will hold all the way through the work week. Northern […]
UTAH STATE
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Sun, clouds and cold air for your weekend

Happy weekend, Utah! We start things off with another morning of very frigid temperatures in the teens and 20s along the Wasatch Front and St. George dipping close to the freezing point for the second night in a row.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter

SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Stuck with the cold after the storm

The moisture is nearly out of the state, and sunshine is slowly returning to northern Utah this morning. This is after we had additional heavy mountain snowfall overnight with some minor accumulation along the Wasatch Front.
UTAH STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Utah landowners, tribes fight plan to pump rural water to Cedar City

(Utah News Connection) From one side of the city limits sign, a groundwater pipeline proposal in a sparsely populated Utah county looks like a crucial investment in economic expansion for a growing metropolis. From the other, less crowded side of the road, the project appears to be a water grab...
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy