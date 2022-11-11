ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 9-0 SCOTUS Victory, Christian Group Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement of Lawsuit with Boston Over Flag with Cross on It

By Elura Nanos
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Comments / 220

Matt Cooper
4d ago

The Cross, Christianity, The Bible... all are either challenged or, outlawed in public areas and public schools. Big Gov caters to the pagans. Jesus said it would be this way. Stick with Jesus. In the end, the war is already won.

Reply(29)
66
John Skoufis
4d ago

The first Amendment is clear on both free speech and especially religion. The religion clause ONLY applies to the federal government not creating a national religion and is well documented since several states kept a state religion after the signing and the prayers in Congressional sessions. Presently, the states are prohibited just as the federal government. Unanimous decisions is rare and a punctuation mark for the states. It was the taxpayers who paid for this either directly or higher city insurance rates.

Reply(2)
27
A #1 Guy
4d ago

Freedom of religion and freedom from religion are very different things. One is a constitutional right and one doesn’t exist.

Reply(11)
41
 

